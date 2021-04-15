National Heritage Academies Marks One Million Meals Delivered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2020, National Heritage Academies (NHA) identified the need to combat food insecurity in their schools. To meet students where they're at, the NHA Food Services team launched a meal delivery program to ensure students maintain a healthy and nutritious diet, no matter the learning scenario or their life circumstances.

In March 2021, the organization hit the notable milestone of one million meals delivered. Since launching the meal delivery service, NHA has impacted 3,638 households, fed 7,182 children, and 20 school communities are receiving weekly meal deliveries.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on people everywhere and even more so on those already faced with food insecurities. After receiving waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), NHA partnered with Preferred Meals to deliver breakfast and lunch school meals weekly throughout the communities where NHA students live and learn.

It was fitting that NHA achieved this milestone during National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign that takes place in the month of March to invite everyone to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits.

"A huge sense of pride and duty come to mind when thinking about where we were just a few months ago to where we stand now with the number of meals we've delivered and lives we've positively impacted," shared Dan Kuk, manager of food and nutrition services at NHA. "Our partnerships have blessed us with the opportunity to deliver meals to our families."

The pilot was kicked off at six NHA schools that were identified as having the most immediate need. Since February 2021, Eagle Crest Charter Academy, Lansing Charter Academy, Reach Charter Academy, Vanderbilt Charter Academy, and Windemere Park Charter Academy have been added to the 15 school communities already delivering school meals to students learning at home.

Meal deliveries are making a significant, life-changing impact for NHA parents. One parent shared with their school leader, "We cannot thank you enough for the meal deliveries. My husband lost his job over a month ago and I've been off because of a work injury. My boys have been eating well thanks to everyone's efforts. Such a relief!"

Another NHA parent shared, "As a parent, this is not only a lifesaver financially, but also an amazing convenience to have it delivered. We are eternally and enormously grateful."

NHA and Preferred Meals continue to identify schools to add to the Meal Delivery Program when operationally able to support.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies is a network of 90 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 60,000 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

