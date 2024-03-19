National Heritage Academies Middle Schools Fill State Rankings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. News and World Report rankings are out, and 12 of the top 50 middle schools in Michigan are National Heritage Academies (NHA) partner-schools. Additionally, NHA's Detroit Merit Charter Academy, Warrendale Charter Academy, and Detroit Enterprise Academy were listed among the Detroit-area's top six open-enrollment middle schools.

"That's a powerful testament to the quality of education that students receive at NHA charter schools," said Dan Quisenberry, President of the Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA), the state charter school association. "A quarter of the top 50 middle schools are NHA schools – and geographically, there are schools all over the state represented. That's extremely noteworthy."

Here are just some instances of how these NHA schools are helping transform the lives of students throughout Michigan and the country:

