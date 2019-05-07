National Heritage Academies Receives Best and Brightest Honors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Heritage Academies (NHA) was honored during a celebration today as one of West Michigan's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

The program – presented throughout the United States by the National Association for Business Resources – recognizes companies that distinguish themselves through innovative and thoughtful human resources practices.

NHA was recognized for its recruitment and onboarding practices, recognition of employee achievements, and the education and development of its team members – each aspect highlighting the intentionality behind NHA's focus on creating an engaged workforce.

The award is fitting given May 6-10 is Teacher Appreciation Week, one of several occasions when NHA celebrates and recognizes the dedication and passion teachers bring to the classroom daily to transform lives.

"Our people are our most valuable resource. Staying true to our core values and taking care of our employees is paramount to our success as a company. This recognition helps us celebrate the many things we are doing to make NHA a great place to work, and I look forward to all that our team members will continue to accomplish," said NHA President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Britton.

To be selected to receive the award, companies are evaluated by an independent research firm based on key measures in categories including compensation, benefits, and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement, and retention; and employee education and development, among other categories. The program also identifies the "Best of the Best" in small, medium, and large business classes.

Photos from the award ceremony are available here. Pictured from left to right:

NHA Chief People Officer, Thea Reigler .

. NHA Manager of People Services, Employee Engagement and Retention, Jen Dudik .

. NHA Director of Talent Solutions, Talent Acquisition and Credentialing, David Wiltjer .

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies is a network of 87 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 60,000 students in kindergarten- through eighth-grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®:

A national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase best practices, and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This program celebrates companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community.

