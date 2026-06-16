National Heritage Academies® Shares Four Simple Ways Families Can Prevent Summer Learning Loss

Education experts say just 15 to 30 minutes a day can help students retain skills and start the new school year strong

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer break gives students a chance to relax, recharge, and explore new interests. But education experts say the long break from academics can also lead to significant learning loss if students aren't regularly practicing key skills.

The good news is that families can help prevent the "summer slide" with simple activities that fit easily into daily routines.

Summer is an ideal time to help children discover the joy of reading.

According to Angela Hurst, middle school dean at South Canton Scholars Charter Academy in Canton, Mich., consistency matters more than complexity.

"Many of the activities parents need are things they already have at home," said Hurst. "The challenge is staying consistent. When learning becomes part of a daily routine, even for a short amount of time, students return to school confident and ready to learn."

National Heritage Academies® (NHA®), a network of 103 partner schools serving more than 65,000 students across nine states, recommends four simple strategies to keep learning active throughout summer.

1. Create a Summer Learning Calendar

A simple calendar can help students stay on track while making learning feel manageable.

Parents can schedule short daily activities and allow children to help set goals and rewards. Weekly incentives and larger end-of-summer rewards can provide motivation while teaching responsibility and perseverance.

A visual calendar also helps students build routines and maintain academic habits that often fade during long breaks.

2. Make Reading an Adventure

Summer is an ideal time to help children discover the joy of reading.

Parents can take their children to the library and allow them to choose books based on their interests. Setting daily reading goals and pairing them with fun discussion questions can improve comprehension and critical thinking.

Questions such as "Who is the main character?" or "What would you do in their situation?" help students engage more deeply with the story while strengthening literacy skills.

3. Turn Math Into Everyday Fun

Math practice doesn't need to look like homework.

Families can incorporate math into daily activities by practicing multiplication facts on windows with dry-erase markers, counting change during errands, or reading analog clocks during car rides.

Even a few problems each day can help students maintain important foundational skills and reduce the need for reteaching when school resumes.

4. Encourage Interest-Based Learning

Summer offers unique opportunities for students to explore passions that may not fit into a traditional classroom schedule.

Whether it's astronomy, geology, art, theater, coding, or nature exploration, interest-based learning helps children stay curious and engaged while building knowledge and confidence.

Parents can look for local events, library programs, museum activities, camps, and hands-on projects that align with their child's interests.

Small Steps Can Lead to Big Results

NHA® educators say preventing summer learning loss doesn't require expensive programs or hours of instruction.

Just 15 to 30 minutes of intentional learning each day can help students retain skills, build confidence, and return to school ready to succeed.

"Summer learning should feel fun, not stressful," Hurst said. "When families make learning part of everyday life, students stay engaged and continue growing even when school is out."

About National Heritage Academies®

National Heritage Academies® (NHA®) partners with parents and more than 100 public charter schools to provide a high-quality, tuition-free education to more than 65,000 students in nine states. Since 1995, NHA has helped students build strong academic foundations and moral character through programs like Moral Focus™. Three out of four NHA partner schools outperform their local district on state academic proficiency tests.

For more information, visit National Heritage Academies®.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies