National Charter Schools Week, May 10-16, Celebrates Educational Impact

National Heritage Academies offers families a high-quality education focused on rigorous academics and character growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter schools play an important role in providing tuition-free, public education. During National Charter Schools Week, celebrated May 10-16, National Heritage Academies® (NHA®) and its partner-schools are celebrating their impact.

What is a Charter School?

During National Charter Schools Week, National Heritage Academies (NHA) and its partner-schools are celebrating the positive impact they make on students.

Charter schools are free, public schools open to all. They operate under a performance-based charter, which is an agreement between a school board and an authorizing body – often a local school district, state office of education, or state university.

Where Learning Comes to Life

Choosing a school for their children is one of many important decisions a family makes. Education changes lives, and at NHA partner-schools that impact comes to life through strong academics combined with a character-based curriculum. Beyond career pathways, it's about who students become as adults.

NHA's partner-high schools offer students resources to help them succeed and prepare them for life after graduation. Grand River Preparatory High School's Advanced Placement (AP) program earned national recognition for the third consecutive year, supporting students as they excel and meet high expectations.

Adrian Spencer, a senior at Taylor Preparatory High School, leaned on perseverance to earn a Presidential Scholarship to Eastern Michigan University. Stories like this one show how NHA's focus on rigorous academics and Moral Focus™ virtues prepares graduates for life-changing opportunities.

NHA partner-schools also set the example for strong instruction and student achievement. Willow Charter Academy welcomed Louisiana education leaders to their school earlier this year, displaying how the school's structure and staff members are encouraging student growth.

Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy was honored as a Michigan Blue Ribbon school and was one of 16 schools statewide to earn the accolade. The school was given the "Exemplary High Performing" distinction, which shows the school's emphasis on academic excellence is empowering students to achieve.

Discover the NHA Difference

A 2023 Stanford University CREDO study identified NHA as a "gap buster" for its success in improving outcomes for students from underserved communities. That same CREDO study found NHA students learned in 180 school days what would require 226 days in traditional district schools for English Language Arts.

Founded on the belief that every child deserves access to a high-quality education, the outcomes NHA partner-schools achieve is not accidental. Through a strong focus on rigorous academics combined with a character-based curriculum, students are empowered by opportunity to achieve in school and beyond.

Want to learn more? Visit the NHA School Finder to locate your nearest NHA partner-school!

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies® (NHA®) is a network of 103 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 66,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com. To find the nearest charter school near you, use the NHA school finder.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies