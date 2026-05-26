Vanderbilt Charter Academy Named Top Five Public Elementary School in Michigan for Third-Grade Reading Achievement

Early literacy focus fuels strong third-grade reading results

HOLLAND, Mich., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanderbilt Charter Academy, a National Heritage Academies® (NHA®) partner-school, has been recognized as one of the top five public elementary schools in Michigan for third-grade reading performance, a distinction that highlights its strong early literacy program.

Vanderbilt Charter Academy recognized for third-grade reading performance.

The recognition comes from an analysis conducted by The 74 Million, which set out to identify individual schools that are beating the odds in helping students learn to read, which is an early predictor of life-long success in school and beyond. The analysis considered literacy rates and compared that against the number of students who qualify for free- and reduced-price lunch.

At Vanderbilt, more than 80% of its student population qualifies for free- and reduced-price lunch. Despite that statistic, 68.6% of its third-graders are reading proficiently. This rate is nearly three times higher than the 25% proficiency rate benchmark based on poverty rate demographics, as highlighted in The 74 Million's analysis.

For Vanderbilt Principal Jeff Groggel this acknowledgement reflects the dedication and hard work of his team and the strong culture of learning they have built over time. "This recognition reinforces what we know, that when you focus on strong foundations, students rise," he added.

Where Third-Grade Success Begins: Kindergarten

At Vanderbilt, strong third-grade readers are not built in third grade, they are developed in the very first days of kindergarten.

"We believe our success starts in kindergarten," Groggel said. "Our No. 1 priority is making sure every student builds the foundational skills they need early," he shared, adding that many students arrive without knowing their letters or sounds. Rather than viewing that as a setback, Vanderbilt's teachers see it as a starting point. "We focus on growth from day one."

Using benchmarking and consistent progress monitoring, teachers track each student's development in letter recognition, phonics, and fluency. Instruction is adjusted quickly to meet individual needs so that no student falls behind. This early investment allows third-grade classrooms to focus on comprehension and grade-level standards – where students have already mastered how to read, so they make the transition to reading to learn.

That foundation is strengthened by experienced educators and a culture of high expectations. Vanderbilt's K-2 classrooms emphasize repetition, structure, and encouragement, helping students gain confidence alongside skill. Teachers work closely with families to reinforce reading habits at home, which creates consistency for students.

Sustaining Success Beyond Kindergarten

In third grade, instruction becomes more targeted, with teachers analyzing student data weekly and adjusting instruction in real-time. Additional support, including reading specialists and small-group interventions, enhances student learning and development.

Programs like Vanderbilt's Book Bag initiative, a color-coded "one-night read" program, also extend learning beyond the classroom. The program requires third-graders to take home a book every night, read independently and aloud to family members, then return the next day ready to discuss the story and select a new book. The goal is to encourage students to read 100 books in a school year.

The result is a culture where students feel motivated to learn. "Our students love being here," Groggel said. "They feel supported, and they're willing to take academic risks."

A Model That Closes Gaps

Vanderbilt's results reflect a broader commitment across NHA partner-schools to close learning gaps early. A 2023 Stanford University CREDO study identified NHA as a "gap buster" for its success in improving outcomes for students from underserved communities. That same CREDO study found NHA students learned in 180 school days what would require 226 days in traditional district schools for English Language Arts.

NHA was founded on the belief that every child deserves access to a high-quality education. The outcomes its partner-school students achieve is not accidental. Through a strong focus on rigorous academics combined with its character-based curriculum, NHA continues building systems that ensure students are not defined by their demographics and are instead empowered by opportunity.

About National Heritage Academies®

Vanderbilt Charter Academy is a tuition-free, public charter school in Holland, Michigan, serving students in Young 5s through eighth grade. It is part of the National Heritage Academies® network, which includes 103 tuition-free, public charter schools serving more than 68,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade across nine states. For more information, visit nhaschools.com. To find the nearest charter school near you, use the NHA school finder.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies