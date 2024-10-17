National Hiring Alert: Adecco is Filling Thousands of Seasonal Roles for the Holiday Season

Adecco's "jobmobiles" are hitting the road again to bring seasonal opportunities directly to job seekers

Major employers nationwide are looking to fill key positions ahead of the holiday shopping rush

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecco, U.S., the leading workforce solutions provider, is actively recruiting for thousands of seasonal jobs across the country to help power the upcoming holiday shopping season. From coast to coast, opportunities are available in states such as Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

To meet job seekers where they are, Adecco's annual holiday hiring roadshow is back! As part of this effort, Adecco's fleet of "jobmobiles" – mobile hiring units – are traveling the country to host hiring events now through the end of November. These jobmobiles are equipped to interview and process candidates on the spot, simplifying the experience and providing greater accessibility to in-demand seasonal roles for job seekers.

The holiday hiring roadshow complements Adecco's extensive network of branch offices, where year-round candidates can meet with a recruiter in-person, explore available opportunities and access career guidance and resources.

Adecco takes pride in matching thousands of job seekers with high-demand seasonal roles, particularly in warehousing and customer service, some of the most sought-after positions during the holiday shopping season. These roles come with unique benefits and perks like referral and attendance bonuses, flexible shift schedules and career advancement opportunities. Here's a snapshot of this season's hottest jobs below:

Warehouse positions are among the most critical holiday hires, ensuring holiday gifts and other purchases make it to the customers' doorsteps on time. Ideal for candidates who are team oriented, have an aptitude for learning and prefer a flexible schedule. Many of these roles are open to entry-level candidates and bring opportunities for career advancement in rapidly growing sectors. These workers can benefit from access to reskilling and upskilling, as well as the chance to gain first-hand experience with the latest warehouse technologies.

are among the most critical holiday hires, ensuring holiday gifts and other purchases make it to the customers' doorsteps on time. Customer care positions are another key holiday hire, acting as the front line of the customer experience to ensure shoppers are satisfied with their purchases and transactions. These positions are open to all experience levels and are a great fit for natural problem-solvers who have a people-first attitude. Many of these roles offer increased flexibility, such as the option to work from home or have flexible hours.

"Our teams are ready to help local businesses meet consumer demand for the holiday shopping season," said Geno Cutolo, president of Adecco, North America. "Every year, we're thrilled to see candidates return for these seasonal opportunities, whether someone is looking for extra income, a flexible schedule or a steppingstone to a new career."

Added Cutolo, "We know every job seeker has unique needs, and we're committed to meeting them. With our jobmobiles back on the road, it's easier than ever for candidates to find their ideal role. Our team is proud to continue supporting businesses and job seekers alike during this busy time of year."

How to Apply: Job seekers can apply for Adecco's seasonal job openings online here or by visiting an Adecco branch office near them. To follow the journey of Adecco jobmobiles this season, check out the Adecco Jobmobile Facebook page .

