National Hiring Event Announced for DriveTime Family of Brands

TEMPE, Ariz. and DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest privately owned car sales and finance company, DriveTime, Bridgecrest, and SilverRock are revving up for a nationwide talent search. The National Hiring Event will take place September 26-28 at varying locations across the country. Click here to find a location near you.

While candidates can RSVP to the event, walk-ins are also encouraged. Recruiters will conduct on-site interviews and offers will be given on the spot! Times vary based on area of business. Reconditioning Centers will host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., operations will host from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and retail locations will host from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"We are excited to open our doors to talented individuals who share our commitment to excellence and innovation," said Robyn Jordan, Head of People. "At the DriveTime family of brands, we're more than just an automotive, finance, and vehicle protection company; we're a family that values collaboration, growth, and customer satisfaction. This event is a unique chance for candidates to connect with us and discover how they can contribute to our mission of creating opportunities and improving lives."

The DriveTime family of brands cares about making a real impact and reimagining the impossible. With three standout brands and endless opportunities, the DriveTime family seeks to walk alongside customers for every part of their journey to car ownership. From selling cars at DriveTime dealerships, to financing vehicles with Bridgecrest and protecting them with SilverRock, you can be a part of the team of Difference Makers. Ready to hop in the driver's seat? Apply to find your passion today!

About The DriveTime family of brands: The family of brands brings a fresh perspective to the used car buying experience. At the intersection of technology and innovation, the company uses proprietary tools and over two decades of industry knowledge to redefine the process of car buying. With financing from Bridgecrest and vehicle protection from SilverRock, the organization serves as a one-stop-shop for customers, with a wealth of resources to maximize each customer's investment. Together, DriveTime, Bridgecrest and SilverRock aim to create opportunities and improve the lives of customers, employees, and communities by carpooling to a shared destination. That means placing a focus on putting the right customer in the right vehicle so they can be on the path to ownership.

