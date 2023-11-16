National Hispanic Health Foundation Addresses Shortage of Latino Medical Professionals, Awards 66 Scholarships Nationwide

30 Student Health Professionals to Receive Scholarship During California Ceremony

WHAT: 2023 California Hispanic Health Professional Student Scholarship Gala

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 17 (Reception: 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. PST / Awards Gala: 7:30 to 11:00 p.m. PST)

WHERE: The Millennium Biltmore Hotel

WHO: Scholarship recipients from Nevada, Texas and California. The Hispanic Health Leadership Awardees: Congressman Tony Cárdenas, (D-Calif.), Edward Sanghyun Kim, M.D. Physician-in-Chief at City of Hope Orange County, Francisco Rodriguez, Ph.D., Chancellor of the Los Angeles Community College District. Dr. Hector Flores, Adventist Health White Memorial, the late Gloria Molina, former chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be honored with a special posthumous award for her trailblazing work on behalf of Latinos.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino community is the largest ethnic group in the United States, yet it continues to face a significant shortage of health professionals with the necessary cultural and linguistic skills to provide quality care. Fortunately, the National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) has addressed these challenges by awarding over $1.9 million in scholarships to nearly 350 exceptional Hispanic health professional students since 2004.

These scholarships recognize outstanding academic achievements, leadership qualities, and a commitment to serving the Hispanic population.The National Hispanic Health Foundation will award 30 scholarships to full-time students from Nevada, Texas and California, and honor the Hispanic Health Leadership Awardees. Nationwide, NHHF is awarding 66 scholarships to full-time graduate students from a variety of health professions including physicians and physician assistants, nursing, dentistry, pharmacy. This year, the scholarship will feature awards of $5,000 annually in collaboration with United Health Foundation Diversity in Health Care Scholarship program for up to four years, as well as one-year scholarship awards of $2,000 each.

The Latino community continues to grapple with notable scarcity of healthcare professionals compounded by a lack of Hispanic representation in key leadership positions within government and private sector healthcare agencies. NHHF, along with its sister organization the National Hispanic Medical Association, the country's largest Hispanic physician membership organization, continues to work with federal, state and private organizations to increase the number of Latino physicians, researchers and other medical professionals. For more on our work go to our website: NHMAMD.org

The National Hispanic Health Foundation would like to thank the United Health Foundation and Centene Corporation for their support.

The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) (501c3) was established in 1994 in Washington, D.C. as the National Hispanic Medical Foundation as the philanthropic arm of the National Hispanic Medical Association. The mission of the foundation is to support educational and research activities to improve the health of Hispanics.

SOURCE National Hispanic Health Foundation