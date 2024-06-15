NATIONAL HISPANIC MEDIA COALITION HONORS LAFC WITH COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) today honored the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) with the Community Impact Award at the 2024 Impact Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

LAFC was recognized for its commitment to multiculturalism and creating change for marginalized communities, which closely aligns with NHMC's mission to eliminate hate, discrimination, and racism toward communities of color.

"It is a humbling experience for LAFC to be recognized by NHMC along with all of the incredibly talented and deserving honorees," LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman said. "The Community Impact Award is especially meaningful for our club, because nearly a decade ago, before we had a stadium, a coach or even a player, we committed to being a Force for Good and to making a positive impact in our community. I am proud that we have created a team, fanbase and experience that truly represents the wonderful diversity of L.A., and we remain committed to bringing our community together through the beautiful game."

The annual celebration hosted by NHMC honors the incredible contributions of Latine individuals in creating a more inclusive society.

The full list of honorees includes:

Fede Alvarez - Outstanding Film Director Impact Award

Harvey Guillén - Outstanding Performance in a Series Impact Award

Issa López - Trailblazer Impact Award

Tatyana Ali - Advocacy Impact Award

Tubi - For the People Impact Award

The annual Impact Awards Gala is a part of NHMC's overall mission to spotlight the importance of accurate, fair, and positive representation in media. Through the coveted Impact Awards, each year NHMC honors individuals who are truly making an impact, shifting societal narratives, and setting an example for Latine communities.

About Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area in Major League Soccer since 2018. The two-time Supporters' Shield Champions, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000-seat BMO Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

About National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC)

The NHMC is a women-led 501 (c)(3) non-profit civil and human rights organization that was founded to eliminate hate, discrimination, and racism toward Latine communities.

