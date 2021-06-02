National Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces Call-For-Entries for the HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards

This year's HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards program will mark the first time Hispanic industry leaders will come together to celebrate the outstanding campaigns that have impacted our communities. Recognizing the extraordinary way in which many teams had to pivot their communications strategies to address the global crises taking place, this year's theme will be "Powered by Unity & Purpose," and will feature three additional categories focused on elevating outstanding programs that were geared toward COVID response, social injustice issues, and virtual activations.

"As a leading professional organization advancing the practice of Hispanic public relations and its practitioners, we are thrilled to bring back our esteemed awards program which provides a recognition platform for the incredible Hispanic PR work produced within our industry," said Sonia V. Diaz, HPRA National president and senior vice president at Miami-based Balsera Communications. "We wanted this year's theme to not only drive HPRA's mission of elevating Hispanic PR industry leaders and their work, but to reflect our community's unparalleled contributions as both a consumer and a social force nationwide."

2021 BRAVO! Awards Categories and How To Enter:

This year, there are 24 categories available to enter for the HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards . Entries will be judged by an unaffiliated panel of senior public relations professionals representing industry national organizations and trade publications. Entrants will be notified of results by August 16, 2021 and recognized at the 2021 HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards dinner at Lotte New York Palace Hotel on September 15, 2021.

The ¡BRAVO! 2021 categories include:

Technology Healthcare/Nutrition Fashion & Beauty Food & Beverage Public Education Entertainment: Arts, Sports & Media New Product/Service Launch Media/Virtual Event Integrated Marketing Communications Non-Profit Influencer Engagement Digital PR Program (Social Media Campaign) Internal Communications Community Engagement CSR Communications COVID Response Social Injustice Public Affairs Latin America B2B Multicultural PR Program (Driven toward two or more groups) Campaign of the Year (Must enter in two or more categories) In-House Team of the Year Agency of the Year

All materials are required to be submitted digitally through the HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards platform. Awards categories are open to all public relations, advertising, and marketing agencies, corporations, non-profit organizations and/or practitioners who practice in the United States, including Puerto Rico. Work must have been implemented between August 1, 2019 and May 31, 2021. All entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 9, 2021 ET.

Entry fees and deadlines are as follows:

HPRA Member $225, Non-members $275

In addition to announcing winners, HPRA will also present the following awards to individuals making an impact in their respective careers. These include: "Pioneer of the Year" Award for public relations; "Journalist of the Year" Award, Diversity & Inclusion Award, and President's Award. Nominees will be presented by the HPRA National Board of Directors who will also select the recipients of the prestigious awards. The honorees will be recognized during the 2021 HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards.

For more information about the awards program and to enter a submission, click here .

For information about HPRA Bravo and sponsorship opportunities please visit our site or contact the HPRA National Office at [email protected] .

