National Hockey League And Shavelogic Announce U.S. Partnership

NEW YORK and DALLAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shavelogic Inc., an industry-defying razor startup and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a new partnership, naming Shavelogic an Official NHL Partner in the United States.

The partnership, Shavelogic's first with a professional sports league, provides Shavelogic with an array of exclusive marketing rights that will connect the brand with the NHL, its fans, players, and events through the NHL's vast marketing, digital, and social media channels. NHL fans will have access to exclusive offers to experience Shavelogic's SL5 razor.

"At Shavelogic, we think the NHL and its fans share a similar bold persona, so working together is a natural fit. This is an exciting milestone for us to partner with such a renowned organization and introduce our new shaving system to fans, players, and professionals alike," said Rob Wilson, CEO of Shavelogic.

"We are excited to welcome Shavelogic to the NHL family," said Max Paulsen, Director, Business Development, NHL. "We look forward to engaging our passionate fans, as well as new and existing Shavelogic customers with creative activations across our media platforms and tentpole events."

The partnership begins immediately, and fans and consumers will also see the Shavelogic brand across NHL media platforms during marquee NHL events, including the Stanley Cup® Playoffs and Stanley Cup® Final.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2021. All Rights Reserved.

About Shavelogic

Founded in 2009 by Rob Wilson and Duwayne Miller, Shavelogic spent more than 10 years conducting skincare research and securing more than 150 company patents before launching its inaugural SL5 shaving system in 2020. Defying competitor convention, the Dallas-based company is challenging the near -$11 billion global razor industry with its focus on high craftsmanship over a price-driven approach.

Now with a team that brings together seasoned shave industry veterans with technology-minded industrial designers and engineers, Shavelogic recently opened its first manufacturing facility in the US to meet consumer demand as it rolls out national marketing efforts.

For more information, visit www.shavelogic.com

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken™, for the 2021-22 season. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network™ in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viaplay in the Nordic Region and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

SOURCE Shavelogic Inc.