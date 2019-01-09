National HouseCheck Acquires HouseFax And Property History Platform

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise-based National HouseCheck Corporation has announced the acquisition of the Washington D.C.-based HouseFax.com. Built on delivering to the real estate industry and consumers detailed, consolidated house reports of a home's general information and history, HouseFax has built a national property information platform providing insight into nearly 110 million homes throughout the entire United States.

The acquisition combines HouseCheck's comprehensive home inspections, warranties, and technologies with the details found within the HouseFax reports, offering consumers the most detailed information available of a home's history and true condition prior to sale and/or purchase.

"HouseCheck was created to provide greater transparency for home buyers and sellers, implementing systems and methods that shed more light on and help to reduce some of the surprises found within real estate transactions today," says HouseCheck Chairman & CEO, Dennis Conforto. "The addition of the HouseFax brand and national platform will increase that transparency by informing both real estate agents and consumers like never before and improving the whole buying and selling process for the entire real estate industry."

Established in 2012, HouseFax provides consumers with additional details that would not typically be identified through a standard home inspection process. HouseFax reports took a deeper dive into the history of a home to identify items like building permits, history of damage and/or repairs, and other intangibles that cannot be seen in a comprehensive visual inspection.

Says HouseFax founder and CEO, Eddy Lang, "I'm very excited to have HouseFax play a vital role among the HouseCheck family of products and services. It's a natural fit that will only serve to enhance the buyer/seller and home owner experience. Both firms were founded to create more transparency for a better consumer experience, helping them make the most informed decisions. This partnership brings unmatched transparency under one roof and helps remove much of the mystery and uncertainty that can at times be part of real estate transactions."

"Our mission and our deep commitment is to consumers and ensuring that they have a thorough understanding of a home before making one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives," says HouseCheck President & COO, Bill Klehm. "The addition of HouseFax to our growing list of products and services marks a significant effort to further that commitment through innovation."

