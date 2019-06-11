National Humane Society Celebrates "Spay or Neuter Your Pet Month" with a Porsche 911 and Tesla Raffle

NEWARK, Del., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of "Spay or Neuter your Pet Month," the National Humane Society is excited to announce a Dream Car Raffle, with prizes including a 2020 Porsche 911, a New Tesla S and the New Mid-engine 2020 Corvette. The drawing date is June 14, 2019.

This is an opportunity to help countless pets across America. Compassion will help make a difference for animals in need that benefit from lifesaving care and love provided. Support will help give them the second chance they deserve.

By preventing overpopulation and surrenders, it will ensure that animals never need to enter a shelter. The National Humane Society provides spay and neuter programs and free veterinarian care; we also do trap and release for feral cats.

The goal is to end animal homelessness in America, imagine where every animal has a safe and loving home.

The National Humane Society is a nonprofit tax exempt 501 c3 organization. Visit our website at nationalhumanesociety.org. Our phone number is 302 369 6532 or 1-800-685-3224.

Remember to Spay and Neuter- Stop the Suffering

Adoption is the only Option.

SOURCE National Humane Society