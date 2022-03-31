National Humanities Center Announces 2022-23 Fellows

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Humanities Center (NHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of 33 Fellows for the academic year 2022–23. These leading scholars will come to the Center from universities and colleges in 16 U.S. states as well as Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Africa. Chosen from 592 applicants, they represent humanistic scholarship in African American studies; East Asian studies; education studies; environmental studies; gender and sexuality studies; history; history of art and architecture; Indigenous studies; languages and literature; Latinx studies; Middle East studies; music history and musicology; philosophy; religious studies; and Slavic studies. Each Fellow will work on an individual research project and will have the opportunity to share ideas in seminars, lectures, and conferences at the Center.

These newly appointed Fellows will constitute the forty-fifth class of resident scholars to be admitted since the Center opened in 1978. "We are delighted to support the exciting work of these outstanding scholars," said Robert D. Newman, president and director of the National Humanities Center. "They are a remarkably diverse group whose scholarly expertise spans humanities disciplines. We look forward to welcoming them in the fall as they work on their individual projects and form a dynamic intellectual community."