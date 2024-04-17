National Humanities Center Announces 2024-25 Fellows

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. , April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Humanities Center (NHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of 31 Fellows for the 2024–25 academic year. These leading scholars will come to the Center from universities and colleges in 16 US states and the District of Columbia as well as Canada, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom. Chosen from 492 applicants, they represent humanistic scholarship in African American studies; Africana studies; American studies; anthropology; Chicana/o studies; disability studies; East Asian studies; gender and sexuality studies; history; indigenous studies; studies of languages and literature; Latinx studies; medieval studies; music history and musicology; philosophy; religious studies; and Slavic studies. Each Fellow will work on an individual research project and will have the opportunity to share ideas in seminars, lectures, and conferences at the Center.

These newly appointed Fellows will constitute the forty-seventh class of resident scholars to be admitted since the Center opened in 1978. "We are extremely pleased to be able to support the exciting work of these exceptional scholars," said Robert D. Newman, president and director of the National Humanities Center. "They were selected from a highly competitive group of applicants representing institutions from across the globe. We look forward to their arrival in the fall as they each contribute their individual brilliance to creating a lively intellectual community."

The National Humanities Center will award approximately $1,500,000 in fellowship grants to enable the selected scholars to take leave from their normal academic duties and pursue research at the Center. This funding is provided from the Center's endowment and by grants and awards from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, the Henry Luce Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, as well as contributions from alumni and friends of the Center.

NHC Fellows and Their Projects, 2024–25

Project disciplines and home institutions are parenthetically noted for each Fellow.

Giorgio Biancorosso (Music History and Musicology, The University of Hong Kong ) Soft Technologies of the Virtual: Music and Temporal Perspective in Narrative Cinema

(Music History and Musicology, The ) Belle Boggs (American Studies, North Carolina State University ) Big Yellow Bus: The Essential American History of a Disappearing Public Good

(American Studies, ) Nicholas Boggs (African American Studies, Independent Scholar) James Baldwin : A Love Story

(African American Studies, Independent Scholar) Edyta Bojanowska (Slavic Studies, Yale University ) Empire and the Russian Classics

(Slavic Studies, ) Ashley Carse (Anthropology, Vanderbilt University ) The Age of Mitigation: Global Shipping and a River on Life Support

(Anthropology, ) Michael Childers (History, Colorado State University ) The Mountains are Calling: Tourists and the Unmaking of Yosemite National Park

(History, ) Joseph M.H. Clark (History, University of Kentucky ) Witchcraft and Contraband in the Early Modern Caribbean

(History, ) Mark Cruse (Medieval Studies, Arizona State University ) From Alexander the Great to Tamerlane: World Dominion in the Medieval French Imagination

(Medieval Studies, ) Deborah Mauskopf Deliyannis (History, Indiana University Bloomington ) "To Rival the Temple of Solomon": Splendid Churches and Bishops in Early Christianity

(History, ) Gabriel Andrés Eljaiek-Rodríguez (Latinx Studies, Spelman College ) Dramas and Horrors of Immigration in Latinx Cinema

(Latinx Studies, ) Isabel C. Gómez (Languages and Literature, University of Massachusetts Boston ) Divest from English: Eco-Translation and Translingual Repair

(Languages and Literature, ) Brendan Griebel (Anthropology, Independent Scholar) Crafting Freedom from Confinement in the Canadian Prairies

(Anthropology, Independent Scholar) Kim Haines-Eitzen (Religious Studies, Cornell University ) Crossing the River of Fire: Apocalypse, Transformation, and the Elements in Late Antiquity

(Religious Studies, ) Sonia Hazard (Religious Studies, Florida State University ) Christianity and the Book in the Cherokee Diaspora, 1821–1861

(Religious Studies, ) Emily K. Hobson (Gender and Sexuality Studies, University of Nevada, Reno ) AIDS and Abolition: A History of Care Work against the Carceral State

(Gender and Sexuality Studies, ) Annette Joseph-Gabriel (Languages and Literature, Duke University ) Enslaved Childhoods: Survival and Storytelling in the Atlantic World

(Languages and Literature, ) Aaron Kamugisha (Africana Studies, Smith College ) Bewildering Coloniality: Austin Clarke and the Twentieth Century Black Atlantic World

(Africana Studies, ) Eunjung Kim (Gender and Disability Studies, Syracuse University ) Dignity Archives: Accompanying the Dead and Posthumous Care

(Gender and Disability Studies, ) Julia A. King (Anthropology, St. Mary's College of Maryland ) Land as Archive: An Indigenous Landscape History of the Rappahannock People of Tidewater Virginia

(Anthropology, ) Susanna Lee (History, North Carolina State University ) Unsettling Claims: Natives and Newcomers in the US-Dakota War

(History, ) Amy Lonetree (Indigenous Studies, University of California, Santa Cruz ) Visualizing Native American Survivance: A Photographic History of the Ho-Chunk Nation, 1879–1960

(Indigenous Studies, ) Mostafa Minawi (History, Cornell University ) Ottoman-Ethiopian Relations and the Geopolitics of Imperialism in the Red Sea Basin and the Horn of Africa at the End of the 19th Century

(History, ) Sarah M. Quesada (Languages and Literature, Duke University ) The Untold South-South: Greater Mexico , African Decolonization, and Latin-African Solidarity (1956–2008)

(Languages and Literature, ) Sarah Scott (Philosophy, Manhattan College ) The Moral Philosophy of Frances Power Cobbe : Forgotten British Philosopher and Women's Rights and Animal Welfare Activist

(Philosophy, ) Frank Shovlin (Languages and Literature, University of Liverpool ) John McGahern : A Writing Life

(Languages and Literature, ) Angela Sun (Philosophy, Washington and Lee University ) The Ethics of Reporting Wrongdoing

(Philosophy, ) John Wood Sweet (History, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ) The Captive's Tale: Venture Smith and the African Roots of the American Republic

(History, ) David J. Vázquez (Latinx Studies, American University ) Days of Futures Past: Latinx Science Fiction and Speculative Futurity

(Latinx Studies, ) R. Elizabeth Velásquez Estrada (Anthropology, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign ) Intersectional Justice Denied: Warring Masculinity, Violence, and Peacemaking in Post-Accords El Salvador

(Anthropology, ) Joseph Winters (Religious Studies, Duke University ) Beyond Imperial Piety: Black Study, the Opaque Sacred, and World De-formation

(Religious Studies, ) Shengqing Wu (East Asian Studies, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ) The Chinese Poetics of Tactility and Modern Love

About the National Humanities Center

The National Humanities Center is the world's only independent institute dedicated exclusively to advanced study in all areas of the humanities. Through its residential fellowship program, the Center provides scholars with the resources necessary to generate new knowledge and to further understanding of all forms of cultural expression, social interaction, and human thought. Through its education programs, the Center strengthens teaching on the collegiate and pre-collegiate levels. Through public engagement intimately linked to its scholarly and educational programs, the Center promotes understanding of the humanities and advocates for their foundational role in a democratic society.

