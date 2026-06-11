National Indie Excellence® Awards Announces 20th Annual Competition Results

Two Decades of Championing Independent Authors and Publishers

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Indie Excellence® Awards (NIEA) is proud to announce the results of its landmark 20th Annual competition. For two decades, the NIEA has served as a highly respected honor in independent publishing, celebrating exceptional books from self-published authors, small to mid-sized presses, and university presses across all genres.

The full list of Winners and Finalists is now available at www.indieexcellence.com, alongside recipients of the Sponsorship Prizes and Juror's Choice Awards selected this year by Margaret Wappler, whose arts and culture writing has appeared in the New York Times, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Times. Three standout titles receive Juror's Choice honors, each carrying an unrestricted $500 prize. All awardees are also eligible for a complimentary listing in the NIEA Speaker's Bureau.

Since 2005, the NIEA has championed the physical book as a cornerstone of the publishing industry, evaluating titles on both literary merit and the quality of design, presentation, and production. Open to all English-language books in print and available for sale, submissions are reviewed by a distinguished panel of industry professionals: publishers, authors, editors, and book designers, who apply rigorous criteria before reaching consensus on each category's single Winner.

Sponsorship Awards provide recipients with professional development opportunities including editorial consultations, marketing guidance, and distribution support, resources that can meaningfully advance an independent author's career.

"Reaching our 20th year is a milestone that belongs to every author and publisher who has trusted the NIEA with their work. Independent publishing today has never been more vital or more impressive. What we see in each competition is proof that when writers are free to tell the stories they believe in, the results are extraordinary. We are honored to celebrate that spirit, and to shine a light on books that deserve to be read."

Doug Fogelson, President, National Indie Excellence® Awards

The 21st Annual NIEA competition opens for entries in August 2026. Independent authors and publishers are encouraged to visit www.indieexcellence.com for submission guidelines and category details.

MEDIA CONTACT

National Indie Excellence® Awards

[email protected] | www.indieexcellence.com | 773-848-1303

SOURCE The National Indie Excellence® Awards