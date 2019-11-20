National Industries for the Blind Receives Prestigious Award for Its Support of Veterans

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Industries for the Blind (NIB), the nation's largest employment resource for people who are blind, received the 2019 Excellence in Partnership Award in the Advocating for Veterans category from the Coalition for Government Procurement. The Coalition's Advocating for Veterans Awards recognize organizations or individuals in the Department of Defense, civilian federal agencies, and private industry for promoting and executing successful programs that support veterans.

NIB will accept the award at a November 20 ceremony bringing together dozens of organizations and individuals across the federal government, military, and private sector. "NIB is thrilled to be recognized by the Coalition for our work in advocating for our nation's veterans," said NIB President and CEO Kevin Lynch. "We're committed to supporting veterans in any way we can, and we'll continue to find new and innovative ways to do just that," Lynch added.

NIB works with a nationwide network of more than 100 associated nonprofit agencies across the country to create and sustain employment opportunities for people who are blind, including veterans. More than 600 veterans are employed in a range of manufacturing and professional services careers at NIB and its associated agencies through the federal government's AbilityOne® Program.

Employees who are blind working in NIB's network support veterans in large part through contracts with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). People who are blind—including veterans—make thousands of prescription lenses for veterans each year; operate VA call centers; and manufacture prescription pill bottles, surgical gloves, medical kits, and nearly 1,300 other products used by the VA.

The Coalition's Excellence in Partnership Awards honor individuals and organizations in the acquisition community who have made significant contributions to the federal procurement system.

"NIB has been an important voice in advancing federal procurement through the AbilityOne Program," said Roger Waldron, president of the Coalition for Government Procurement. "We're pleased to recognize NIB for these contributions and for the work they do in support of our nation's veterans."

NIB and its associated agencies provide a range of training, rehabilitation, and other services to veterans and their families. NIB's veteran employment services program helps veterans and wounded warriors—sighted and blind—with job placement and counseling as they make the transition to civilian life. Visit https://NIB.org/VES to learn more.

About National Industries for the Blind

Since 1938, National Industries for the Blind (NIB) has focused on enhancing the opportunities for economic and personal independence of people who are blind, primarily through creating, sustaining and improving employment. NIB and its network of associated nonprofit agencies are the nation's largest employer of people who are blind through the manufacture and provision of SKILCRAFT® and other products and services of the AbilityOne® Program. For more information about NIB, visit NIB.org.

