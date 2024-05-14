National Infusion Center Association Accreditation Program Earns INS Seal of Approval

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Infusion Center Association (NICA) Standards and Accreditation Program has earned the Infusion Nurses Society (INS) Seal of Approval. This prestigious endorsement serves as a hallmark of excellence, affirming that the NICA Accreditation Program has surpassed the stringent criteria of the INS Seal of Approval Program.

National Infusion Center Association Accreditation Program Infusion Nurses Society (INS) Seal of Approval

"INS is pleased to award the INS Seal of Approval to the National Infusion Center Association Accreditation Program," said CEO Chris Hunt. "This approval reflects the credibility of education, competency-based training, and content that adheres to INS' Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice for infusion-related information."

"The NICA Accreditation Program is thrilled we have been awarded the prestigious INS Seal of Approval," said NICA Accreditation Program Director Edie Gigot, MSN, RN, MBA. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and quality in the non-hospital infusion center space. We're honored to have met the rigorous standards set by INS, and we're excited to continue elevating the standard of excellence for infusion providers."

About the National Infusion Center Association Accreditation Program

NICA is an independent, nonprofit trade association and accrediting body dedicated to representing outpatient care settings where provider-administered biologics and specialty medications are prepared and administered. The NICA Accreditation Program and the NICA Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers are intended to pertain to all ambulatory care settings where patients receive non-hazardous provider-administered medications via parenteral (i.e., intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intradermal) routes.

The NICA Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers were established with the following objectives:

Reduce disparities in care quality among office-based infusion care settings;

Support infusion providers' efforts to implement best practices; and,

Provide the basis for regulatory and legislative endeavors that seek to ensure facilities preparing and administering parenteral medications do so in a safe, consistent, and effective manner in accordance with evidence-based standards of care.

For more information about the NICA accreditation process or standards, please visit www.infusioncenteraccreditation.org .

MEDIA CONTACT: Alexander Brown - 512.956.5511 – [email protected]

SOURCE National Infusion Center Association