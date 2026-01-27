National Initiative Will Equip Community Colleges to Embed Real-World Employer Projects Into Workforce Training Programs

With support from Google.org, the Association of Community College

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) , which represents more than 6,500 trustees governing over 1,000 community, technical, and junior colleges nationwide, today announced the launch of a transformative three-year initiative to embed virtual, project-based work-based learning (WBL) into short-term workforce training programs at 20 community colleges nationwide. With support from Google.org , the company's philanthropy, and built in collaboration with experiential learning platform Riipen, the initiative aims to scale high-quality experiential learning that connects students directly with employers.

"The rapid pace of technological change and an increasingly AI-driven economy demand a new approach to workforce preparation," said Jee Hang Lee, president and CEO of ACCT. "Community colleges—deeply rooted in their regions and closely connected to employer needs—are uniquely positioned to help learners and workers navigate this workforce transition. As colleges prepare for new Workforce Pell opportunities, this initiative builds the capacity and infrastructure to embed employer projects into short-term programs—ensuring students gain the real-world experience and credentials today's economy requires."

Nationally, community colleges are experiencing a surge in demand for short-form, workforce-aligned credentials as learners seek faster, more flexible pathways into in-demand careers. That momentum is expected to grow following Congress's July approval of legislation authorizing—for the first time—the use of federal Pell Grants for workforce-aligned short-term programs.

The initiative will focus on high-demand workforce fields such as information technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, business operations, and emerging technology roles. Through virtual, employer-designed projects embedded directly into coursework, thousands of students—including working adults, first-generation learners, and those balancing jobs and family responsibilities—will gain demonstrable skills, professional experience, and exposure to real employers without the barriers of traditional internships.

Riipen, the developer of a leading marketplace platform that connects students with real-world projects from employers, will provide the technology and industry network that will enable colleges to embed employer-created projects into courses and activities. Companies of all sizes—from local nonprofits like the YMCA to large corporations like IBM—use the platform to collaborate with students, build talent pipelines, and strengthen their brand among emerging professionals.

"In an increasingly volatile economy, community colleges are already on the front lines of workforce preparation and uniquely situated to help workers navigate a rapidly shifting labor market," said Dr. Mara Woody, director of strategic partnerships at Riipen . "This is about ensuring students graduate with hands-on and real-world work experience that matters in an AI-driven economy."

Worcester Polytechnic Institute's Center for Project-Based Learning will lead instructor development and faculty support. "We know that project-based learning transforms education," said Professor Kristin Wobbe, Director of the Center for Project-Based Learning at WPI. "By equipping instructors with proven strategies, we're helping community colleges deliver high-impact experiences that align with workforce needs."

The initiative will launch in the fall of 2026, with college recruitment beginning in the spring of 2026. Participating institutions will receive technical assistance, professional development, and access to resources designed to ensure long-term sustainability beyond the grant period. Colleges will also receive guidance on aligning funding streams—including Workforce Pell, Perkins, WIOA, and other federal and institutional sources—to sustain experiential learning at scale. Lastly, colleges can get no-cost access to AI training and Google Career Certificate training through the Google AI for Education Accelerator.

Interested community colleges can learn more and register for updates at www.acct.org/center-for-policy-practice , with applications opening in spring 2026.

About ACCT: The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) is a non-profit educational organization of governing boards, representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,000 community, technical, and junior colleges in the United States and beyond. For more information, go to www.acct.org. Follow ACCT on X @CCTrustees.

About Riipen: Riipen is the world's leading online work-based learning platform and ecosystem, aiming to end underemployment and close the skills gap. Riipen partners with governments, colleges, universities, and short-cycle training providers to provide authentic, accessible online training for employment-focused skills and technical/professional proficiency. To date, Riipen has successfully and proudly implemented more than 18.4 million learning hours for over 272,000 learning experiences with more than 44,000 employers and 700 academic partnerships, portals, and training providers in 9 countries, in both English and French. Learn more at www.riipen.com .

About Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) is a top-tier, STEM-focused university with an R1 research classification and global leadership in project-based learning. Founded in 1865, WPI's distinctive approach integrates classroom theory with real-world practice, preparing students to tackle critical challenges through inclusive education, impactful projects, and interdisciplinary research. With more than 70 bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs across 18 academic departments and over 50 global project centers, WPI advances knowledge and innovation in fields such as life sciences, smart technologies, advanced materials and manufacturing, and global innovation. Learn more about how WPI's project-based curriculum engages students in addressing pressing scientific, technological, and societal issues: https://www.wpi.edu/project-based-learning/project-based-education

