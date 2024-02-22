National Institute for Innovation and Technology Hosts Arizona Semiconductor Panel Discussion, Awards City of Phoenix for Semiconductor Workforce Development Efforts

Institute's panel brought together key stakeholders for panel discussion on workforce development in growing semiconductor manufacturing industry, highlights the City of Phoenix's efforts

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Institute for Innovation and Technology—the nation's leader in the semiconductor talent pipeline development and U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) national Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) throughout semiconductor and nanotechnology-related industry supply chains—awarded the City of Phoenix for their work in semiconductor manufacturing talent pipeline development.

Presented during the "Arizona's Semiconductor Surge: Building Talent and Capitalizing on Opportunities" live panel discussion in Phoenix, the Institute highlighted the work the city has done to become the first municipality in the nation to serve as a Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) group sponsor for the semiconductor industry. The first employer to establish a semiconductor RAP in the state, which is under the city's sponsorship, was TSMC Arizona. The program was announced on January 11, 2024, and is part of the Institute's Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductor (GAINS) program.

The panel discussion featuring industry experts from TSMC Arizona and NXP Semiconductors, workforce training experts from Maricopa County Community College, and a semiconductor supply chain expert delved into the challenges and solutions surrounding workforce readiness in the semiconductor sector. The public private partnership, efforts to establish RAPs, and the value of providing related "learn and earn" opportunities for both individuals and employers were central to the conversation.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, upon receiving the award, expressed, "This recognition further cements Phoenix as a leader in workforce readiness dedicated to meeting the demands of a booming local semiconductor industry. As we pioneer this apprenticeship with TSMC Arizona, we are laying down the foundation for a thriving economy powered by skilled semiconductor professionals."

The City of Phoenix, Maricopa County Community Colleges, and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) Apprenticeship Office, along with the Institute, worked together to identify the industry needs and align the program goals to develop the framework for the apprenticeship program. The Phoenix Business Workforce Development Board is the first Board in the state to be a sponsor for a RAP.

"We have seen time and time again the importance of developing our local talent into our future workforce. The advanced manufacturing apprentice program is just one of the many ways our tremendous team works together at all levels to engage with adult learners and provide resources and opportunities for them to excel in advanced manufacturing careers," said Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director Christine Mackay.

"Registered Apprenticeships are an avenue for us as a city and beyond, to expand opportunities for individuals in high-growth, quality careers. We are grateful to have the Institute and TSMC Arizona working together with us to make this program a reality," said LaSetta Hogans, Deputy Economic Development Director for the City of Phoenix.

Mike Russo, President and CEO of the Institute, emphasized the importance of the work the City of Phoenix and all involved in the collaboration, stating, "It has been a pleasure working with all of those involved in establishing the state's first semiconductor Registered Apprenticeship Program. The collaborative effort by this team was in full display today where the conversations were not just about filling jobs. They were about building a sustainable, scalable model to provide greater opportunities for individuals to help secure America's technological future.

For those unable to attend, a replay will be made available in the days following the event. For additional information about the event or for media comments, contact the Institute's Outreach and Communications Manager Stephanie Frederick at [email protected].

About the National Institute for Innovation and Technology

The Institute is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors, those important to the U.S. national security and global competitiveness, and ensure they are eliminated. The Institute is responsible for a national strategy to support the development of the talent pipeline required for the Semiconductor Industry, including Advanced Manufacturing and the tech sector. The Institute's National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative represents a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that enables broader participation by promoting skills-based learning and hiring, connecting the public education system, returning service members and their families and adults from other occupations to related technician and engineering careers.

Since work began under the USDOL contract in 2022, the Institute has engaged 79 employers to establish similar RAPs in 17 states and has over 4,500 apprentices committed to its program. The Institute established the first semiconductor-specific RAs in the nation under GAINS, which are designed to better fit the requirements of today's tech-based careers and advanced manufacturing, easing administrative burden and providing opportunities to scale for employers with multiple sites and other job occupations.

