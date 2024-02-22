National Institute for Innovation and Technology Hosts Arizona Semiconductor Panel Discussion, Awards City of Phoenix for Semiconductor Workforce Development Efforts

News provided by

National Institute for Innovation and Technology

22 Feb, 2024, 12:30 ET

Institute's panel brought together key stakeholders for panel discussion on workforce development in growing semiconductor manufacturing industry, highlights the City of Phoenix's efforts

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Institute for Innovation and Technology—the nation's leader in the semiconductor talent pipeline development and U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) national Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) throughout semiconductor and nanotechnology-related industry supply chains—awarded the City of Phoenix for their work in semiconductor manufacturing talent pipeline development.

Presented during the "Arizona's Semiconductor Surge: Building Talent and Capitalizing on Opportunities" live panel discussion in Phoenix, the Institute highlighted the work the city has done to become the first municipality in the nation to serve as a Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) group sponsor for the semiconductor industry. The first employer to establish a semiconductor RAP in the state, which is under the city's sponsorship, was TSMC Arizona. The program was announced on January 11, 2024, and is part of the Institute's Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductor (GAINS) program.  

The panel discussion featuring industry experts from TSMC Arizona and NXP Semiconductors, workforce training experts from Maricopa County Community College, and a semiconductor supply chain expert delved into the challenges and solutions surrounding workforce readiness in the semiconductor sector. The public private partnership, efforts to establish RAPs, and the value of providing related "learn and earn" opportunities for both individuals and employers were central to the conversation.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, upon receiving the award, expressed, "This recognition further cements Phoenix as a leader in workforce readiness dedicated to meeting the demands of a booming local semiconductor industry. As we pioneer this apprenticeship with TSMC Arizona, we are laying down the foundation for a thriving economy powered by skilled semiconductor professionals."

The City of Phoenix, Maricopa County Community Colleges, and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) Apprenticeship Office, along with the Institute, worked together to identify the industry needs and align the program goals to develop the framework for the apprenticeship program. The Phoenix Business Workforce Development Board is the first Board in the state to be a sponsor for a RAP.

"We have seen time and time again the importance of developing our local talent into our future workforce. The advanced manufacturing apprentice program is just one of the many ways our tremendous team works together at all levels to engage with adult learners and provide resources and opportunities for them to excel in advanced manufacturing careers," said Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director Christine Mackay.

"Registered Apprenticeships are an avenue for us as a city and beyond, to expand opportunities for individuals in high-growth, quality careers. We are grateful to have the Institute and TSMC Arizona working together with us to make this program a reality," said LaSetta Hogans, Deputy Economic Development Director for the City of Phoenix.

Mike Russo, President and CEO of the Institute, emphasized the importance of the work the City of Phoenix and all involved in the collaboration, stating, "It has been a pleasure working with all of those involved in establishing the state's first semiconductor Registered Apprenticeship Program. The collaborative effort by this team was in full display today where the conversations were not just about filling jobs. They were about building a sustainable, scalable model to provide greater opportunities for individuals to help secure America's technological future.

For those unable to attend, a replay will be made available in the days following the event. For additional information about the event or for media comments, contact the Institute's Outreach and Communications Manager Stephanie Frederick at [email protected].

About the National Institute for Innovation and Technology

The Institute is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors, those important to the U.S. national security and global competitiveness, and ensure they are eliminated. The Institute is responsible for a national strategy to support the development of the talent pipeline required for the Semiconductor Industry, including Advanced Manufacturing and the tech sector. The Institute's National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative represents a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that enables broader participation by promoting skills-based learning and hiring, connecting the public education system, returning service members and their families and adults from other occupations to related technician and engineering careers.

Since work began under the USDOL contract in 2022, the Institute has engaged 79 employers to establish similar RAPs in 17 states and has over 4,500 apprentices committed to its program. The Institute established the first semiconductor-specific RAs in the nation under GAINS, which are designed to better fit the requirements of today's tech-based careers and advanced manufacturing, easing administrative burden and providing opportunities to scale for employers with multiple sites and other job occupations.

For more information about the Institute, visit www.niit.org.

SOURCE National Institute for Innovation and Technology

Also from this source

National Semiconductor and Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program (SAM-TAP) Launched to Support State Efforts to Develop Strategic Talent Pipelines

National Semiconductor and Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program (SAM-TAP) Launched to Support State Efforts to Develop Strategic Talent Pipelines

Today the National Institute for Innovation and Technology—the nation's leader in the semiconductor talent pipeline development and U.S. Department...
National Institute of Innovation and Technology (NIIT) and Manufacturing Works of Ohio Announce Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) Under New National Program

National Institute of Innovation and Technology (NIIT) and Manufacturing Works of Ohio Announce Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) Under New National Program

Today, the National Institute of Innovation and Technology (NIIT)–the U.S. Department of Labor's Intermediary responsible for expanding Registered...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.