National Institute for Reproductive Health (NIRH) Announces Honorees for 2023 Champions of Choice Awards

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Reproductive Health (NIRH) and NIRH Action Fund is proud to announce the honorees for its Champions of Choice awards luncheon to be held Wednesday, April 26, 2022, from 12:00pm – 2:00pm ET at Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St.) in New York City. Known as New York's premiere reproductive rights events and attended by more than 500 prominent leaders in philanthropy, business, media, and politics, the annual event recognizes individuals, and organizations for their ongoing commitment and use of influence to advocate for reproductive health, rights, and justice.

The 2023 Champions of Choice honorees include Sophia Bush Hughes (actress, activist, entrepreneur), Jameela Jamil (actress, writer, host, activist), and Phoebe Robinson (stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, publisher), who give their continuous support and highlight the fundamental right to reproductive freedom along with Amplify Georgia Collaborative and The Women's Centers.

Honorary Chairs include Mila Atmos, Raina Batrice, Amy Brenneman, Candice Cook Simmons, Esq, Cindi Leive, Lara Marcon, Lida Orzeck, Dawn Porter, Chef Grace Ramirez, Alysia Reiner, Favianna Rodriguez, and Nancy Silverman. Past honorees include U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, NYS Senator & Majority leader Andrea Stewart Cousins, NYS Assemblymember & Speaker Carl E. Hastie, and former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, Dr. DeShawn Taylor, Kwajelyn Jackson, Amy Hagstrom Miller, Amy Schumer, Whoopi Goldberg, Cecily Strong, Kate Walsh, Amy Brenneman, Joanna Coles, and Lizz Winstead.

Reproductive freedom took a major hit in 2022 and millions are still left without abortion access – disproportionately harming already marginalized communities.

"As we now are in the first year in nearly 50 without the federal protections Roe offered, local and state leaders have a clear mandate to follow the science and meaningfully expand abortion access," explains Andrea Miller, President of the National Institute for Reproductive Health and NIRH Action Fund. "There is still so much more we can and must do to ensure all who need abortion care can access it – and elected representatives have no excuse to not push proactive bills forward. NIRH is tremendously proud to partner with so many incredible organizations and elected officials on the ground across the country as they push for meaningful, equitable safeguards for reproductive freedom, including access to abortion, across the country."

About NIRH and NIRH Action Fund

The National Institute for Reproductive Health (NIRH) and the National Institute for Reproductive Health Action Fund (NIRH Action Fund) are advocacy groups that fight for just and equitable access to reproductive health care and build political power for reproductive freedom. We launch campaigns, change policy, and elect candidates, all by working hand-in-hand with reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations in states and cities across the country. We work in the communities the need is great and we can make a difference, so the fabric of reproductive freedom is harder to tear apart. www.nirhealth.org.

