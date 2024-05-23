National Institute of Building Sciences Announces Built Environment Award Winners

Building Innovation 2024 is taking place at the Capital Hilton in Washington

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) today recognized building industry leaders and scholarship recipients, during an awards luncheon at Building Innovation 2024.

BI2024 is one of the premiere meetings for all who impact the built environment to find solutions to industry challenges.

"NIBS serves the public interest by advancing building science and technology to improve the built environment," says Stephen T. Ayers, Interim President & CEO of NIBS. "Our 2024 award recipients are an outstanding group of industry leaders."

The 2024 award recipients are:

NIBS Distinguished Service – Jim Cagley, Principal, Cagley & Associates

Exceptional Woman in Building – Amy Marks , Executive Vice President, Global Strategy, Symetri

Future Leaders – Emi Lafountain, Sustainability Integration Manager, Turner Construction Company

NIBS Innovator – Green Canopy NODE

NIBS DEI Leadership – Tremco Rising Stars Program

The Beyond Green™ High-Performance Building and Community Award – Watershed

NIBS also named two recipients of the Betty and Mort Marshall Memorial Scholarship, which was established to promote diversity in the building sciences and benefit students pursuing a career in architecture and engineering at a historically Black college or university. The scholarship was started in 2020, in memory of the Marshalls. Mort was the first member of the National Institute of Building Sciences.

The 2024 scholarship recipients are Christin Williams, an architecture student with Florida A&M University, and Damario Berry, a civil and environmental engineering student with Howard University. Each student will receive $5,000 toward their tuition.

