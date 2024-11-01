National Institute of Building Sciences Announces Digital Twins 2024 Agenda

The December conference will focus on the creation, use, and benefits of digital twin technology in the building industry

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) has released the schedule for Digital Twins 2024, the inaugural Building Innovation: Emerging Technologies Series event.

Digital Twins 2024 will take place December 9-11, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

"Digital twins are transforming how we understand and interact with the built environment," said Dr. George K. Guszcza, President & CEO of NIBS. "This technology extends far beyond traditional facilities management – it's revolutionizing how we plan, design, and manage buildings throughout their entire lifecycle. Its ability to scale is groundbreaking: From single buildings to entire regions, digital twins enable us to simulate and accelerate functional recovery and resilience in response to events like Hurricane Helene."

Digital Twins 2024 session highlights include:

  • Transforming Federal Facility Projects: Digital Twins in the Built Environment
  • Digital Technology Implementation: AECO Viewpoints
  • Trends, Challenges, and the Role of Standardized Data
  • Digital Twins and Cybersecurity for Public and Defense Facilities
  • Planning & Design A Digital Twin Model for Urban Flood Risk Reduction Infrastructure
  • Transforming the Workplace: AR, Robotics, IoT Sensors, and Sustainability
  • Agency Perspectives on Driving DT Implementation
  • Designing a Digital Twin Workshop

The event opens with a general session that dives into key applications of digital twins in defense and facility projects with representatives from the White House National Security Council, KPMG, Smithsonian Institution, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and U.S. Department of Defense.

About NIBS

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues around the construction of housing and commercial buildings. NIBS is a non-profit, non-governmental organization. For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE National Institute of Building Sciences

