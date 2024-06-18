National Institute of Building Sciences Names New CEO George Guszcza

Dr. Guszcza previously served as Chief Transformation Officer with Michael Baker International

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) Board of Directors is proud to announce the selection of Dr. George K. Guszcza, D.Eng, CPEM, CCM, as the new President and CEO. Dr. Guszcza officially joins NIBS on July 1, 2024.

Dr. Guszcza brings more than 25 years of experience in the built environment spanning the public, private, and non-profit sectors in the U.S., UK, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Prior to joining NIBS, Dr. Guszcza served as the Chief Transformation Officer of Michael Baker International, where he led the development of enterprise-level strategic growth, go-to-market account plans, and the implementation of a playbook and digital transformation roadmap across practice communities and business units.

"The National Institute of Building Sciences convenes experts from the building industry, design, architecture, construction, and government to ensure our communities remain safe," said Thomas H. Phoenix, Sr., Chair of the NIBS Board of Directors. "Dr. Guszcza is a visionary whose leadership will carry NIBS into its next chapter. We look forward to working with him and continuing our service to the nation's built environment."

Previously, Dr. Guszcza held several executive roles, including Chief Operating Officer with the Neal Richards Group and Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration with Adams and Associates. He also served as the Founder and CEO of Aedifos Group, a multinational startup he led that supported the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital on behalf of Project HOPE and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

In 2003, Dr. Guszcza served as an active duty U.S. Army Medical Service Corp officer and the National Director of Healthcare Facilities for Iraq under the Coalition Provisional Authority and Iraq Ministry of Health. He led a staff of 3,000 architects and engineers to restart 240 hospitals, 10 specialty centers, and 1,200 clinics across the country.

Dr. Guszcza earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from the United States Military Academy at West Point, Master of Science in Major Program Management from the University of Oxford's Said Business School, and Doctor of Engineering in Engineering Management from The George Washington University.

About NIBS

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues in the built environment. NIBS is a non-profit, non-governmental organization. For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

