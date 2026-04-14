National Institute on Retirement Security Announces Barbara Butrica as Director of Research

Leading retirement policy expert brings decades of experience to advance data-driven insights on retirement security

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) today announces that Barbara A. Butrica, Ph.D., has been named Director of Research. A nationally recognized expert in retirement policy, Social Security, and workforce research, she brings more than two decades of experience to the role. Butrica will lead the NIRS research agenda, overseeing the development of rigorous, data-driven analysis to inform policymakers, stakeholders, and the public on the state of retirement security in the United States. She will assume the role on April 27.

"Butrica is one of the nation's leading experts on retirement policy and economic security," said Dan Doonan, NIRS executive director. "Her deep expertise, proven research leadership, and ability to translate complex data into clear, actionable insights will be invaluable as we continue to elevate the national conversation around retirement security. At a time when millions of Americans face significant challenges in preparing for retirement, Barbara's leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver timely, impactful research."

Butrica most recently served as a Senior Fellow at the Urban Institute, where she designed and led major research and evaluation projects focused on retirement income, Social Security, and the economic well-being of older Americans. Throughout her distinguished career, she has authored or co-authored more than 150 research publications and has been widely cited in academic journals, policy briefs, and national media. She is an elected member of the National Academy of Social Insurance and has provided expert testimony and analysis to federal agencies and policymakers on retirement and labor issues.

"I am honored to join NIRS at such a critical moment for retirement policy in the United States," said Butrica. "NIRS has built a strong reputation for producing high-quality, accessible research that helps illuminate the challenges facing American workers and retirees. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen the evidence base, elevate the voices of workers, and advance solutions that improve retirement security for all Americans."

Butrica holds a Ph.D. in economics from Syracuse University and a bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Wellesley College.

The National Institute on Retirement Security is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers, and the economy as a whole. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS membership includes financial services firms, employee benefit plans, trade associations, and other retirement service providers. More information is available at www.nirsonline.org.

SOURCE National Institute on Retirement Security