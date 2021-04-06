National Institute on Retirement Security Hosts 12th Annual Retirement Policy Conference on April 12 -14th

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) will hold its 12th Annual Retirement Policy Conference on Monday, April 12 – Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 1:00 -4:00 PM ET. This virtual event will feature a range of national experts and leaders discussing key retirement challenges, innovations and opportunities.

Rebuilding the Road to Retirement: Opportunities and Innovations will include discussions on the overall economic outlook, federal and state retirement policy initiatives, access to long-term care, and public pension funding strategies. The conference also will include an advance preview of forthcoming new research, Not All Hybrids Are Created Equal.

Keynote speakers include:

Kara Getz , Chief Counsel, U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means

, Chief Counsel, U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means Teresa Ghilarducci , Professor of Economics & Policy Analysis, The New School

, Professor of Economics & Policy Analysis, Doug Kincaid , Managing Director for Financial Services, Greenwald Research

, Managing Director for Financial Services, Greenwald Research Jim McDonald , Chief Investment Strategist, Northern Trust

, Chief Investment Strategist, Northern Trust Mark Zandi , Chief Economist, Moody's Analytics

What: 12th Annual Retirement Policy Conference | Rebuilding the Road to

Retirement: Opportunities and Innovations



Date: Monday, April 12 through Wednesday, April 14, 2021



Time: 1:00 - 4:00 PM ET (daily)



Location: Virtual



Additional speakers and panelists include:

Angela Antonelli , Georgetown University Center for Retirement Initiatives

, Center for Retirement Initiatives Kate Bahn , Washington Center for Equitable Growth

, for Equitable Growth Stevaughn Bush, The Fannie Lou Network

Bailey Childers , AFSCME

, AFSCME Courtney Eccles , Illinois Secure Choice

, Illinois Secure Choice David Eager , Kentucky Retirement Systems

, Kentucky Retirement Systems Jack Ehnes , CalSTRS

, CalSTRS Dylan Giambatista , Vermont State Treasurer's Office

, Vermont State Treasurer's Office Beth Halberstadt , Aon

, Aon Kyle Hayes , Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities Ana Hernández Kent, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Dean Kenderdine , Maryland State Retirement and Pension System

, Maryland State Retirement and Pension System Michael Kreps , Groom Law Group

, Groom Law Group Tom Lee , New York State Teachers Retirement System

, Teachers Retirement System Sandy Matheson , Maine Public Employee Retirement System

, Maine Public Employee Retirement System Jessica Muirhead , Office of the State Comptroller of Connecticut

, Office of the State Comptroller of Nari Rhee , UC Berkeley Labor Center

, UC Berkeley Labor Center Scott Preppernau , Milliman

, Milliman Mary Michelle Sosne , Oregon Public Employees Retirement System

, Oregon Public Employees Retirement System John Scott , The Pew Charitable Trusts

, The Pew Charitable Trusts Chantel Sheaks , U.S. Chamber of Commerce

, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Ben Veghte , Washington State Department of Social and Health Services

, Department of Social and Health Services Elizabeth Wiley , Cheiron

The National Institute on Retirement Security is a not-for-profit organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers, and the economy through national research and education programs. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS has a diverse membership of organizations interested in retirement security including financial services firms, retirement plan sponsors and service providers, and trade associations among others. More information is available at http://www.nirsonline.org.

