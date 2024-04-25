National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits California

TRACY, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting next week, the University of California, San Francisco, Little Manilla Rising, and El Concillo in California will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:
California is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:
Wednesday, May1 to Thursday, May 2, 2024
10am-4pm
Community Medical Centers Grant Line
2151 W Grant Line Road
Tracy, CA 95377

Friday, May 3, 2024
11am-5pm
Little Manila Rising Center
2154 S San Joaquin St
Stockton, CA 95206

Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 5, 2024
10am-6pm
Cinco De Mayo Festival and Parade
Weber Point Events Center
221 N Center St

See the full list of events in California from May 1 to June 21 here

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States.  All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/onthego.

About the All of Us Journey
All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580

