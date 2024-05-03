National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits California

STOCKTON, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, Little Manilla Rising, University of California, San Francisco, and Community Medical Centers in Stockton, CA will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:

Stockton is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

9am-1pm

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds Flea Market

1658 S Airport Way

Stockton CA 95206

Thursday, May 9 to Friday, May 10, 2024

10am-4pm

Community Medical Centers, Dorothy L Jones,

2044 Fair St

Stockton CA 95206

Saturday, May 11, 2024

11am-6pm

Ube Matcha Culture Crawl

Courthouse Plaza

306 East Main St

Stockton, CA 95202

See the full list of events in Stockton from May 3 to May 18 here.

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/onthego.

About the All of Us Journey

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Reyes, Outreach Engagement Manager

Phone: 703-454-9168 ext: 144

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Montage Marketing Group