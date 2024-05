National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits California

STOCKTON, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting May 14, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, El Concillo, Little Manilla Rising, University of California, San Francisco and Davis in Stockton, CA will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:

Stockton is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:

Tuesday, May 14 to Wednesday, May 15, 2024

10am-4pm

El Concilio

224 South Sutter St

Modesto, CA 95202

Thursday, May 16 to Friday, May 17, 2024

10am-4pm

Community Medical Centers

701 Channel St

Stockton CA 95202

Saturday, May 18,2024

10am-3pm

Health and Healing Clinic

Trinity Presbyterian Church

1002 W 8th St,

Stockton, CA 95206

Wednesday, May 22,2024

2pm-6pm

Golden Valley Health Centers

737 W Childs Ave

Merced, CA 95341

See the full list of events in Stockton from May 3 to May 18 here.

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/onthego .

About the All of Us Journey

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580 .

For more information contact:

Jennifer Reyes, Outreach Engagement Manager

Phone: 703-454-9168 ext: 144

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Montage Marketing Group