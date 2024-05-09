National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits California

May 09, 2024, 16:17 ET
STOCKTON, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting May 14, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, El Concillo, Little Manilla Rising, University of California, San Francisco and Davis in Stockton, CA will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.
WHAT:
Stockton is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.
WHEN and WHERE:
Tuesday, May 14 to Wednesday, May 15, 2024
10am-4pm
El Concilio
224 South Sutter St
Modesto, CA 95202
Thursday, May 16 to Friday, May 17, 2024
10am-4pm
Community Medical Centers
701 Channel St
Stockton CA 95202
Saturday, May 18,2024
10am-3pm
Health and Healing Clinic
Trinity Presbyterian Church
1002 W 8th St,
Stockton, CA 95206
Wednesday, May 22,2024
2pm-6pm
Golden Valley Health Centers
737 W Childs Ave
Merced, CA 95341
See the full list of events in Stockton from May 3 to May 18 here.
The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/onthego.
About the All of Us Journey
All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580.
For more information contact:
Jennifer Reyes, Outreach Engagement Manager
Phone: 703-454-9168 ext: 144
Email: [email protected]
