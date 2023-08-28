National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Vuela for Health, Delta Research Education Foundation, Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice, Asian Health Coalition, and National Association of Hispanic Nurses in Colorado will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:

Colorado is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:

Monday, August 28 to Thursday August 31, 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Our Lady Mother of the Church

6690 E 72nd Ave

Commerce City, CO 80022

Tuesday, September 5 to Friday September 8, 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church

1500 S Dayton St

Aurora, CO 80247

Tuesday, September 12 to Friday September 15, 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

H-Mart

2751 S Parker Rd. Aurora

Aurora, CO 80014

See the full list of events in Colorado from August 28 to October 5 here.

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/.

About the All of Us Journey

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580.

For more information contact:

Edelena Smith Butler, Outreach Engagement Manager

Phone: (843) 224-3117

Email: ebutler@montagemarketinggroup.com

