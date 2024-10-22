National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits Florida and North Carolina

News provided byMontage Marketing Group
Oct 22, 2024, 10:07 ET
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting October 28, RTI will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.
WHAT:
Tallahassee is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.
WHEN and WHERE:
Monday, October 28 to Thursday, October 31, 2024
10am-4pm
Florida A&M University Welcome Center
1420 Wahnish Way
Tallahassee, FL 32310
Tuesday, November 5 to Thursday, November 7, 2024
10am-4pm
NC A&T State University
The Alvin V. Blount Jr. Student Health Center
112 N. Benbow Road
Greensboro, NC. 27411
Friday, November 8, 2024
10am-4pm
NC A&T State University
Mount Zion Baptist Church
1301 Alamance Church Road
Greensboro, NC. 27406
Monday, November 11 to Thursday, November 14, 2024
10am-4pm
Winston-Salem State
601 S Martin Luther King Drive
Winston-Salem, NC. 27110
See the full list of events in Florida and North Carolina from October 22 to November 14 here.
The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/tour.
About the All of Us Journey
All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580.
For more information contact:
Jennifer Reyes, Outreach Engagement Manager
Phone: 703-454-9168 ext: 144
Email: [email protected]
