National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits Indianapolis

Sep 24, 2024, 09:55 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, Delta Research and Education Foundation and National Library of Medicine will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.
WHAT:
Indianapolis is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.
WHEN and WHERE:
Tuesday, September 24 to Friday, September 27, 2024
10am-4pm
Light of the World Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
4646 N. Michigan Rd.
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Tuesday, October 1 to Friday, October 4, 2024
10am-4pm
Flanner House
2424 Dr. MLK Jr. Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Tuesday, October 8 to Friday, October 11, 2024
10am-4pm
Butler University
Hinkle Fieldhouse
510 W 49th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2024
Beginning at 10am
Association of Bookmobile & Outreach Services (ABOS) Indianapolis IN
Wyndham West Indianapolis
2544 Executive Drive 462421
See the full list of events in Iowa from September 24 to October 17 here.
The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/drive.
About the All of Us Journey
All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580.
For more information contact:
Jennifer Reyes, Outreach Engagement Manager
Phone: 703-454-9168 ext: 144
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Montage Marketing Group
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article