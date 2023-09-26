National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting next week, the Mexican Consulate of Las Vegas, East Las Vegas Community Center, Maya Cinemas North Las Vegas, University of Nevada Las Vegas, and others will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:

Nevada is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:

Tuesday, October 3 to Friday, October 6

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mexican Consulate of Las Vegas

823 S 6th St

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Saturday, October 7

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

East Las Vegas Community Center

250 N Eastern Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Tuesday, October 10

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, October 13

2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 to Sunday, October 15

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Maya Cinemas North Las Vegas

2195 Las Vegas Blvd N

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

See the full list of events in Nevada through October 22 here.

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/.

About the All of Us Journey

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580.

For more information contact:

Edelena Smith Butler, Outreach Engagement Manager

Phone: (843) 224-3117

Email: [email protected]

