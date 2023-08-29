National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits New Jersey

PERTH AMBOY, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, National Alliance for Hispanic Health and Network of the National Library of Medicine in New Jersey will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:

New Jersey is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:

Tuesday, August 29 to Friday September 1, 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Puerto Rican Association for Human Development, Inc.

100 1st St

Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Tuesday, September 5 to Friday September 8, 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Tuesday to Thursday

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday

Rowan University

201 Mullica Hill Road

Glassboro, NJ 08028

Tuesday, September 12 to Friday September 15, 2023

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Centenary University

400 Jefferson St

Hackettstown, NJ 07840

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/ .

About the All of Us Journey

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580 .

For more information contact:

Patrice Robinson, Outreach Engagement Manager

Phone: (704) 221-9215

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Montage Marketing Group