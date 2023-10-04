National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting next week, the Vista Grand Public Library, International District Library, along with the Network of the National Library of Medicine and Max Coll Corridor Community Center will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:

New Mexico is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:

Tuesday, October 10 to Friday, October 13

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vista Grande Public Library

14 Avenida Torreon

Santa Fe, NM 87508

Monday, October 16 to Thursday, October 19

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

International District Library

7601 Central Ave NE

Albuquerque, NM 87108

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/ .

About the All of Us Journey

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580 .

For more information contact:

Edelena Smith Butler, Outreach Engagement Manager

Phone: (843) 224-3117

Email: ebutler@montagemarketinggroup.com

SOURCE Montage Marketing Group