National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits New Mexico

Montage Marketing Group

Jun 20, 2024, 12:43 ET

ROSWELL, N.M., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting June 25, LULAC and the Mexican Consulate in New Mexico will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

Roswell is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

Tuesday, June 25 to Friday, June 28, 2024
10am-4pm
Wicked West Harley-Davidson
4360 Rodeo Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507

Tuesday, July 9 to Friday, July 12, 2024
10am-4pm
Mexican Consulate in Albuquerque
1610 4th St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102

See the full list of events in New Mexico from June 25 to July 12 here.

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States.  All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/drive.

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580

Jennifer Reyes, Outreach Engagement Manager
Phone: 703-454-9168 ext: 144
Email: [email protected] 

