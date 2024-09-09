National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits Washington

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, National Alliance for Hispanic Health and Hope NBC will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more—all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in health research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:
Spokane is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:
Tuesday, September 10 to Wednesday, September 11, 2024
10am-4pm
Washington State University
412 E Spokane Falls Blvd
Spokane, WA 99205

Saturday, September 14 to Sunday, September 15, 2024
10am-4pm
Morning Star Baptist Church
3909 W Rowan Ave
Spokane, WA 99205

See the full list of events in Washington from August 27 to September 15 here.

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/onthego.

