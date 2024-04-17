National Institutes of Health Gives Older Adults a Boost With $2.5 Million Award to BetterAge

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a rigorous selection process, BetterAge has been awarded $2.5 million from the NIH as part of its National Institute on Aging's Small Business Innovation Research program.

The purpose of the grant is to enable BetterAge to develop and test an innovative web-based service platform that will assess the health and well-being of older adults and provide them with empirical recommendations and personalized support to take action. "Receiving this grant is a testament to the urgent need for innovative solutions that address the holistic well-being of the aging population," said BetterAge Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Jim Firman.

BetterAge merges insight and engagement analytics with a network of community-based partnerships. Working closely with Benten Technologies , BetterAge proposed a vision for an 'adult well-being check up' that will cover at least 12 dimensions of health and well-being, and will be informed by extensive research.

"With the NIH standing behind our work, we can fully commit to the kind of health education and engagement that will change the lives of older adults and make a lasting impact on communities all over the country," said Diana Yin, BetterAge CEO and Co-Founder. "We can also develop a standardized, comprehensive view of well-being - whether someone is lonely, or experiencing negative emotions - these are critical factors in how well we age."

BetterAge's platform will be developed in two phases, the first of which will be conducting research from senior center sites in Massachusetts, Texas and Philadelphia to build a prototype. In the second phase, additional research sites will be introduced and the product will be readied for commercialization.

Rather than reinventing the wheel, BetterAge plans to collaborate with national and grassroots partners, reinforcing the existing ecosystem of senior centers and community-based organizations who directly serve older adults through evidence-based and evidence-informed programs.

BetterAge uses insights and engagement analytics to improve the health and well-being of older adults around the world. For more information, support, or partnership opportunities, email [email protected] , call 888.556.2236, or visit betterage.net .

Contact:

Diana Yin, MPP, MBA

888.556.2236

[email protected]

SOURCE BetterAge