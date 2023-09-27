NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH PROVIDES URBAN HEALTH PARTNERSHIPS WITH AWARD TO ADVANCE HEALTH EQUITY FOR LGBTQ+ IN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Health Partnerships (UHP), a prominent South Florida-based nonprofit organization dedicated to public health, proudly announces receipt of a $1.1 million award this year with an anticipated overall award of $6 million over 5 years (09/21/2023 - 09/20/2028) from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Through the NIH Common Fund Community Partnerships to Advance Science for Society (ComPASS), NIH is funding a first-of-its-kind community-led research program targeting structural factors that impact health outcomes including access to safe spaces, nutritious food, employment opportunities, transportation, and quality healthcare.

In collaboration with esteemed academic and community partners, including the University of Miami, the University of Florida, SAVE Foundation, and the Health Council of South Florida, UHP' groundbreaking project is titled 'Leveraging a Community-Driven Approach to Address the Impact of Social Determinants of Health on Structural Inequities Among Miami-Dade County's Intergenerational LGBTQ+ Community.' This momentous endeavor is dedicated to understanding and addressing the factors that affect the health of the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and more or other identities) community in Miami-Dade County (MDC) including access to culturally appropriate healthcare and inclusive social services and programs.

"Collaboration is one of the greatest determining factors in addressing complex health challenges. The combined strengths of our multidisciplinary project team will yield greater impact and provide faster uptake of new information to address challenges and barriers within the LGBTQ+ community in Miami-Dade County." - Orlando Gonzales, Executive Director, SAVE Foundation

Information collected will address the lack of local LGBTQ+ data, establish a sustainable data system in MDC, and empower healthcare providers, organizations, and local governments to better address the health needs of LGBTQ+ residents. Models created will be applicable to regions and vulnerable populations across the United States.

UHP has a long-standing commitment to improving health equity, notably through its collaboration with the City of Miami and a collective of partners on the 'Accelerate Change Together (ACT)' project, award number NU58DP007305. ACT, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has focused on strengthening the community's capacity to collaboratively plan and execute strategies to address social determinants of health, with a specific emphasis on the LGBTQ+ community. The NIH ComPASS award will build upon and expand this important work.

Dr. Andrea Iglesias, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at UHP, shares her enthusiasm regarding this significant achievement, stating, "This award represents a transformative opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on the health and well-being of our Miami-Dade LGBTQIA+ community. We are wholeheartedly dedicated to addressing the underlying factors contributing to health inequities alongside our partners and with community voices as our guide."

The research reported in this press release is supported by the NIH Common Fund under award number 1OT2OD035935-01. To learn more about this project, please contact [email protected].

About Urban Health Partnerships

Urban Health Partnerships' mission is to invest in our communities by co-designing sustainable change and promoting equity and well-being across the life span. Since 2011, UHP has distinguished itself in its leadership in collective impact initiatives and by emphasizing community empowerment and integration. UHP brings a unique lens to place-based initiatives as its multidisciplinary team integrates perspectives in public and mental health, urban planning, age-friendly communities, food access, community development and engagement, and health equity to implement change. To learn more about UHP' impact please view the 2022 annual report here, or visit urbanhp.org.

About NIH Common Fund Community Partnerships to Advance Science for Society (ComPASS)

The NIH Common Fund's ComPASS program is pioneering community-led research to address structural factors within communities that impact health and well-being. By empowering community organizations to tackle issues within their communities, ComPASS aims to drive innovation, promote health equity, and improve the lives of individuals and communities nationwide. These research projects focus on populations experiencing health disparities and foster collaboration between community organizations and researchers, recognizing the unique knowledge and perspectives that community organizations bring to the scientific process. The ComPASS program is funded by the NIH Common Fund and collaboratively managed by several NIH Institutes, Centers, and Offices. For more information, please visit https://commonfund.nih.gov/compass.

