National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey Mobile Exhibit Travels to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey is visiting Albuquerque, N.M. throughout the next two weeks to educate communities about the opportunity to participate in a historic medical research effort. The All of Us Journey is an interactive mobile exhibit designed to share information about the All of Us Research Program, which aims to collect health data from one million or more people living in the United States––with the goal of accelerating precision medicine.

An individual's personal health can be affected by factors such as geographical location, occupation, ethnicity, genetic health history and more. By gathering health data from one million or more participants, from all walks of life, All of Us hopes to build a data resource rich with diversity—particularly from groups who have historically been underrepresented in biomedical research—in order to give researchers a more complete picture of factors that impact health and disease.

Since the tour's launch in the summer of 2017, the Journey has traveled to more than 40 states and 150 communities across the country, helping enroll more than 7,000 participants in the All of Us Research Program. Currently, 260 people in New Mexico are among the more than 335,000 people who have already enrolled in the program.

February 28, 8AM to 1PM

Jewish Community Center

5520 Wyoming Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109

March 1, 12PM to 6PM

National Alliance for Hispanic Health & Community Wellness Council

2226 Sun Ranch Village Loop

Los Lunas, NM 87031

March 2 & 3, 9AM to 5PM

National Alliance for Hispanic Health & University of New Mexico

Student Union Building - Plaza Level

1 University of New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM 87131

March 5, 4PM to 8PM

Jewish Community Center

5520 Wyoming Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109

March 6, 2PM to 7PM

March 7, 10AM to 4PM

National Hispanic Cultural Center

1701 4th St SW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

March 10 & 11, 10AM to 4PM

National Alliance for Hispanic Health & New Mexico State University

Corbett Center Student Union

1600 International Mall

Las Cruces, NM 88003

For more information about All of Us Journey exhibits and schedule updates, please visit https://allofus.nih.gov/news-events/all-us-journey.

About the All of Us Research Program: The mission of the All of Us Research Program is to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs, enabling individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all of us. The program will partner with one million or more people across the United States to build the most diverse biomedical data resource of its kind, to help researchers gain better insights into the biological, environmental, and behavioral factors that influence health. For more information, visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/tour and www.allofus.nih.gov.

