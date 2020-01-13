National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey Mobile Exhibit Travels to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey is visiting Baton Rouge January 16-22 to educate the community about the opportunity to participate in a historic medical research effort. The All of Us Journey is an interactive mobile exhibit designed to share information about the All of Us Research Program, which aims to collect health data from one million or more people living in the United States––with the goal of accelerating precision medicine.

An individuals' personal health can be affected by factors such as geographical location, occupation, ethnicity, genetic health history, etc. By gathering health data from one million or more participants, All of Us hopes to build a data resource with information from a diverse range of groups—particularly from groups who have historically been underrepresented in biomedical research—in order to give researchers a more complete picture of factors that affect health and disease.

Since the tour's launch in the summer of 2017, the Journey has traveled to more than 38 states and 110 communities across the country and has helped enroll more than 7,000 participants in the program. Currently, there are more than 311,000 volunteers participating in the All of Us Research Program.

The Journey will be stopping at locations around Baton Rouge throughout January.

January 16

Pennington Biomedical Research

6400 Perkins Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

8:00 AM-1:00 PM



Pennington Biomedical Research 6400 Perkins Road 70808 January 17- January 18

Shipt Louisiana Marathon Health, Fitness, and Lifestyle Expo

Raising Cane's River Center

275 South River Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

12:00 PM-6:00 PM



Shipt Louisiana Marathon Health, Fitness, and Lifestyle Expo Raising Cane's River Center 275 South River Road 70802 January 21

Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Sorority House)

926 Harding Blvd

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM



Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Sorority House) 926 Harding Blvd 70807 January 22

ExxonMobil YMCA

7717 Howell Blvd

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

For more information about All of Us Journey exhibits and schedule updates, please visit https://www.JoinAllofUs.org/tour.

About the All of Us Research Program: The mission of the All of Us Research Program is to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs, enabling individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all of us. The program will partner with one million or more people across the United States to build the most diverse biomedical data resource of its kind, to help researchers gain better insights into the biological, environmental, and behavioral factors that influence health. For more information, visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/tour and www.allofus.nih.gov.

SOURCE All of Us Research Program

Related Links

http://www.allofus.nih.gov

