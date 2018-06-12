National Instruments Adopts AccelerComm's 5G NR Polar IP

The USRP RIO uses 2x2 MIMO transceivers, each tunable to independent frequencies between 50 MHz to 6 GHz with 40 or 120 MHz per channel, giving a real-time bandwidth of 80 dB of dynamic range. The addition of AccelerComm's IP enables third party developers to create both infrastructure and handset products for 5G NR networks.

Polar coding has been selected by 3GPP as part of the 5G NR specification, and AccelerComm's high performance offering is 100 percent compliant to the standard - including to 3GPP's recent modifications - and covers the total processing chain from the 3GPP TS 38.212 standard including the encode / decode engine, channel interleaving, rate matching, CRC and early termination.

National Instruments' Director of Marketing, RF and Communications, James Kimery stated:

"NI has been a 5G innovator since the beginning and we continue to develop state of the art tools and technologies to enable the research community to prototype faster. Our work with AccelerComm extends our platform toward 5G NR compliance which will enable researchers to build on 5G NR to explore application spaces critical to the 5G ecosystem."

AccelerComm's chair and acting CEO, Tom Cronk, concluded: "NI is renowned as a leading provider of technology platforms to the entire wireless communications industry. We're delighted to have its backing, which is a great testament and endorsement of our groundbreaking polar implementation."

