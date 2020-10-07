National Insurance Crime Bureau Joins Forces with the AARP Fraud Watch Network to Combat Insurance Crime

DES PLAINES, Ill., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, and the AARP Fraud Watch Network are joining forces to combat insurance crime.

In a recent meeting, NICB President and CEO David Glawe and Director of AARP Fraud Watch Network Kathy Stokes discussed the need for a strong, collaborative relationship between the two organizations. Ultimately, it is the goal of both NICB and the AARP Fraud Watch Network to help protect people, and in particular the 50+ from insurance scams and fraud.

"We are working proactively to identify vulnerabilities and leverage opportunities to work with organizations like the AARP Fraud Watch Network," said NICB's President and CEO David Glawe. "We believe that by bolstering our intelligence and analysis capabilities and sharing information with our partners, we will be able to make significant progress in our fight to protect insurers and their policyholders from fraud and other insurance crime," added Glawe.

"Scammers steal billions of dollars every year from unsuspecting targets," said Kathy Stokes, AARP Director of Fraud Prevention Programs. "By joining forces, the AARP Fraud Watch Network will have the opportunity to leverage the deep expertise of NICB to fine tune our educational efforts on insurance scams and fraud."

Glawe joined NICB in June as its new President and CEO and has focused on ensuring the organization can better address the changing threats insurers and policyholders face from insurance crime, cyber threats, and emerging issues such as COVID-19. A key element to that effort is a laser-like focus on predictive analysis, which uses cutting-edge data analysis along with varied intelligence sources to identify large scale insurance fraud and crime rings before they become fully operational.

"NICB has pledged its full support and intelligence capabilities to the AARP Fraud Watch Network, and we appreciated the opportunity to further strengthen our relationship and look forward to working on campaigns to combat insurance fraud schemes and protect the American public," added Glawe.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,400 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit http://www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About AARP Fraud Watch Network

The AARP Fraud Watch Network launched in 2013 as a free resource for people of all ages. Consumers may sign up for "Watchdog Alert" emails that deliver information about scams, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to report scams or get help from trained volunteers in the event someone falls victim to scammers' tactics. The Fraud Watch Network website provides information about fraud and scams, prevention tips from experts, an interactive scam-tracking map and access to AARP's hit podcast series, The Perfect Scam.

