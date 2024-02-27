National Insurance Crime Bureau Names Edward Tobin as Vice President, Strategy, Policy, and Government Affairs

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, announces Edward Tobin as the organization's new Vice President, Strategy, Policy, and Government Affairs, effective Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Edward Tobin

"With more than 30 years of experience as an attorney and public policy strategist, Edward has a deep understanding of how to navigate the challenges and opportunities that exist for an organization like NICB, which sits at the intersection of the insurance industry and law enforcement," said Rich DiZinno, NICB's Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "His strong relationships and experience serving in both the public and private sectors will help NICB to achieve its mission."

Mr. Tobin was a partner at WilmerHale, an international law firm in Washington, DC, and Boston, MA, where he served as vice chair of the public policy and strategy practice. Mr. Tobin was the Deputy General Counsel and Senior Director for Government and Community Affairs at Microsoft, where he helped navigate Microsoft and its senior leaders, including then-CEO Bill Gates, through ongoing federal and state antitrust prosecutions and associated congressional oversight. He also held the senior role leading government affairs and community relations at US West in Denver, CO.

Mr. Tobin served as the Executive Director of the Republican Governors Association in Washington, DC, and on the senior staff of Massachusetts Governor William Weld, including as Chief Secretary. Additionally, he was President of Tobin Strategies, LLC, which provided strategic counsel to clients regarding public policy and regulatory challenges, business development opportunities with government agencies, and crisis management expertise for companies and organizations facing problems or pursuing opportunities carrying significant legal, political, and reputational risk.

Mr. Tobin is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Duke University, graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in political science, and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School, cum laude. He also completed Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government's Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB membership includes more than 1,200 property-casualty insurance companies, vehicle rental companies, auto auctions, vehicle finance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)