National Insurance Crime Bureau Names Edward Tobin as Vice President, Strategy, Policy, and Government Affairs

News provided by

National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)

27 Feb, 2024, 10:01 ET

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, announces Edward Tobin as the organization's new Vice President, Strategy, Policy, and Government Affairs, effective Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Continue Reading
Edward Tobin
Edward Tobin

"With more than 30 years of experience as an attorney and public policy strategist, Edward has a deep understanding of how to navigate the challenges and opportunities that exist for an organization like NICB, which sits at the intersection of the insurance industry and law enforcement," said Rich DiZinno, NICB's Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "His strong relationships and experience serving in both the public and private sectors will help NICB to achieve its mission."

Mr. Tobin was a partner at WilmerHale, an international law firm in Washington, DC, and Boston, MA, where he served as vice chair of the public policy and strategy practice. Mr. Tobin was the Deputy General Counsel and Senior Director for Government and Community Affairs at Microsoft, where he helped navigate Microsoft and its senior leaders, including then-CEO Bill Gates, through ongoing federal and state antitrust prosecutions and associated congressional oversight. He also held the senior role leading government affairs and community relations at US West in Denver, CO.

Mr. Tobin served as the Executive Director of the Republican Governors Association in Washington, DC, and on the senior staff of Massachusetts Governor William Weld, including as Chief Secretary. Additionally, he was President of Tobin Strategies, LLC, which provided strategic counsel to clients regarding public policy and regulatory challenges, business development opportunities with government agencies, and crisis management expertise for companies and organizations facing problems or pursuing opportunities carrying significant legal, political, and reputational risk.

Mr. Tobin is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Duke University, graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in political science, and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School, cum laude. He also completed Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government's Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB membership includes more than 1,200 property-casualty insurance companies, vehicle rental companies, auto auctions, vehicle finance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)

Also from this source

NICB Pushes for Consumer Protections Against Unscrupulous Towing Companies

NICB Pushes for Consumer Protections Against Unscrupulous Towing Companies

Vehicle accidents that result in predatory towing practices remain a significant issue for policymakers across Florida and the country. After an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.