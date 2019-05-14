National Integrated Health Associates Welcomes Dermatologist Kent Handfield, M.D., M.P.H.

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Integrated Health Associates (NIHA) welcomes Kent Handfield, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.A.D., to the integrative medical team and expands the medical and dental center's comprehensive services to include dermatology.

As a board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Handfield will treat skin, hair and nail issues, skin cancer and chronic inflammatory skin disorders, which is an area of special interest. Dr. Handfield is highly skilled in the use of dermoscopy, an important diagnostic tool for skin cancer detection.

Dr. Handfield is also trained in Functional Medicine and Medical Acupuncture. He has worked as the dermatology residency program director in the national capital region and at the same institution served as the chief of functional/integrative dermatology.

Dr. Kent Handfield is experienced in treating patients of all ages and skin types for dermatology conditions including:

Diagnosis and treatment of common skin conditions such as acne, psoriasis, rosacea, itchy skin, rash, eczema, dermatitis, and nail, hair and scalp conditions

Skin cancer screening and treatment, mole evaluation

Skin biopsies and surgery for diagnosing cancer (melanoma and other types of skin cancer) and other skin diseases

Surgery to excise skin cancers and other lesions

Scientific evidence supports the influential role diet has on skin disease. "The skin is often a marker to what is happening in the rest of the body," Dr. Handfield says. Therefore, diet is usually the first place Dr. Handfield starts when he addresses the long-term cure or management of chronic inflammatory skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, acne and more. His approach is to use natural therapy in the treatment of skin disease, or conventional pharmacotherapy preferably as a bridge to a long-term natural remedy.

Dr. Handfield is committed to providing dermatology care for the whole person by blending a conventional and functional medicine approach to help patients achieve their best skin possible- healthy and free of disease.

Dr. Handfield is accepting new patients. Please call 202-237-7000 to schedule an appointment.

About National Integrated Health Associates

National Integrated Health Associates, NIHA, is a leading integrative medicine and biological dental center serving the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Practitioners blend the best of integrative medicine and alternative therapies to help the body heal. Other services offered on-site include IV therapies, chiropractic care, naturopathic care, and detoxification therapies. To learn more about NIHA please visit https://www.nihadc.com .

SOURCE National Integrated Health Associates

