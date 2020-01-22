National Integrated Health Associates Welcomes Rachel Cohen, D.O., Holistic Pediatrician, to the Pediatric Team

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Integrated Health Associates (NIHA) has expanded the Pediatric Medical team to include Dr. Rachel Cohen. The addition of another holistic pediatrician at NIHA fulfills a need in the Washington, D.C., area to offer integrative medical care to babies, children and young adults.

Rachel Cohen, D.O.

Dr. Rachel Cohen is a pediatrician dedicated to helping children reach their fullest potential by focusing on disease prevention and holistic care. Her journey to becoming a medical doctor started with a desire to be a healer- focusing on the interconnectedness of body and mind. Dr. Cohen places importance on understanding a child's medical history, development, environment, stressors and nutrition. She takes great pride in being an advocate for all families that come to her for medical care.

Dr. Cohen completed her undergraduate and graduate work at Tulane University, obtaining a master's in Neuroscience. She attended medical school at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed 3 years of pediatric residency training at Harlem Hospital Center in New York City, an affiliate of Columbia University Medical Center. She is board certified in Pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics and as a Doctor of Osteopathy to provide Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. As a fully licensed physician, her additional training in osteopathy emphasizes a whole-person approach to treatment and care.

Dr. Cohen's focus of practice includes child development, ranging from newborn to late adolescence. She says, "I am an advocate for all families. My passion is to help children reach their fullest potential by focusing on holistic care and disease prevention."

Dr. Cohen is currently accepting new patients for well-baby care, children and young adults to age 21. Please call 202-237-7000 to schedule an appointment.

About National Integrated Health Associates

National Integrated Health Associates, NIHA, is a leading integrative medicine and biological dental center serving the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Doctors and dentists blend the best of integrative medicine and alternative therapies to help the body heal and achieve optimum health. Other services offered on-site include IV therapies, chiropractic care, naturopathic care, and detoxification therapies. To learn more about NIHA please visit https://www.nihadc.com .

