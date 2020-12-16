National Interstate Adds Netradyne's Driveri® Fleet Safety Platform

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, announced today that National Interstate Insurance Company and its subsidiaries have added Netradyne's vision-based Driveri camera technology to its camera program. This is the first fully AI-powered system to be offered under the program, allowing National Interstate's policyholders a more attainable way to utilize this industry-leading safety technology.

"Truck drivers are essential to keeping our economy moving," said Chris Mikolay, Vice President of National Accounts, National Interstate. "Which is why it's in everyone's best interest to help them do their job as safely as possible. We're excited about the real-time insights Netradyne's Driveri technology can provide in training, coaching and defending drivers. When properly utilized, these technologies can be real game-changers in fleet safety."

National Interstate has been a leader in advocating camera technology as a powerful risk management tool that can improve driver behavior and assist with claims settlements. The company pioneered camera programs for its policyholders, tied to key performance indicators as a way to improve driver performance and align interests.

Artificial intelligence-driven edge computing is one of the most advanced options available for fleet safety technology. It captures and analyzes footage on the spot, alerting both the driver and fleet manager of risky behavior such as following a vehicle too closely. Through a combination of in-cab alerts, automated performance coaching, gamification, and manager support, bad habits can be effectively "trained out" of a driver, positively affecting long-term behavior. Driveri focuses specifically on recognizing and rewarding good driving, which motivates drivers and helps managers conduct more balanced coaching conversations.

"We're excited to engage with an insurance carrier who focuses on risk reduction and data analytics," said Avneesh Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of Netradyne. "National Interstate is a tech-forward industry leader as evidenced by its investment in the future of underwriting by embracing AI technology for its clients."

About Netradyne, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Netradyne leverages global technology centers in San Diego and Bangalore to push the boundaries of intelligent connectivity. Its world-class team of scientists are developing key Intellectual Property in the areas of computer vision, deep learning, edge computing, and predictive analytics to accelerate the evolution of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), driving meaningful advances in the transportation ecosystem. For more information about Driveri® or to inquire about commercial vehicle safety tools, please visit www.netradyne.com .

About National Interstate

An Insurance Experience Built Around You

National Interstate Insurance Company (National Interstate) offers insurance products and services, including alternative risk transfer programs, focused on the transportation industry. National Interstate provides insurance solutions that address the unique needs of its customers, which include passenger, moving and storage, and truck transportation companies. National Interstate and its insurance subsidiaries, Vanliner Insurance Company, National Interstate Insurance Company of Hawaii, Inc. and Triumphe Casualty Company, are rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best (rating affirmed October 28, 2020). Founded in 1989, National Interstate is headquartered in Richfield, Ohio with operations in Kapolei, Hawaii and Fenton, Missouri.

National Interstate is a member of Great American Insurance Group. The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG). AFG's common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

Media Contact:

Sara Long

[email protected]

SOURCE Netradyne