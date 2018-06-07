National Intervention Expert Joins Recovery Centers of America in Washington, D.C. Area

Joani, who found recovery for herself through a successful intervention after nearly three decades of battling opiate addiction, has dedicated her life to taking the stigma out of the disease of addiction and bringing people the same life-saving care that she received.

For over a decade, Joani has led a highly successful practice for intervention services. She believes that patients must have access to the full continuum of care, which starts with necessary interventions through aftercare-treatment support.

"I am thrilled to join a national leader such as Recovery Centers of America, that is making such a tremendous impact on the lives of patients," says Gammill. "My patients have been treated at Recovery Centers of America facilities and I was incredibly impressed by the high level of care, masters-level staff and, most importantly, the improvement my patients showed. RCA is a highly ethical company with a community who is truly dedicated to leading people into a life of recovery and I'm excited to bring my experience to this team."

Joani began her career facilitating interventions in Los Angeles, California with Intervention911 led by Ken Seeley. Since then, she has published two books. "The Interventionist" (2011) shares personal stories, both her own and those of patients, that reveal hope in recovery. "Painkillers, Heroin, and the Road to Sanity" (2014) examines addiction, long-term recovery, treatment approaches and much more.

"We are very excited to have Joani join the Recovery Centers of America team," says RCA's Mission Center Director Sean Hanrahan. "Her work as an interventionist is outstanding and her reputation is beyond reproach. She is the type of caliber of professional RCA is adding daily to build a premier team of addiction specialists to help our patients get into care and begin recovery. Joani's personal experience coupled with her devotion to helping patients into successful recovery is truly inspiring."

Joani is a former RN of 20 years, five of which she worked at an addiction treatment center in Maryland. She is currently working on her Certification of Addiction Counseling Associates Degree (CAC/AD) and is a member of the Association of Intervention Specialists (AIS) and the National Association of Addiction Professionals (NAADAC).

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. We are in-network with most major insurance providers, which improves access to affordable care and reduces out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment.

Our centers for addiction medicine are located in your neighborhood so it's easy for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in your neighborhood allows us to provide our patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where you live and work.

For more information, visit www.RecoveryCentersofAmerica.com or call 1-800-RECOVERY.

