National Investigative Training Academy Announces New Name as NITA

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Investigative Training Academy, Inc. has announced that they will begin using the name NITA effective immediately as part of a strategic rebranding effort. The company has also unveiled a new logo, brand identity, and online platform.

Founded in 2012 by investigative industry veterans Steve Cassell and Sandra von Eschenbach, NITA provides state- and board-approved online state prep exams and pre-licensing courses, as well as continuing education and professional development courses for private investigators and security professionals nationwide. After expanding course offerings in recent years, NITA leadership recognized the need to rebrand the company and streamline its name.

"NITA was founded to provide quality, relevant course material in a flexible online learning environment. While our original name was descriptive and our brand was functional, we saw an opportunity to elevate our branding in a way that captures our mission of providing our students with innovative training and unparalleled support," said Steve Cassell, CEO of NITA. "We are proud to unveil the all-new NITA to our students and partners, and we believe the new name, website, and branding do a wonderful job of clearly representing who we are as a company."

Commenting on the recent website launch, Executive Vice President Sandra von Eschenbach said, "The quality of our course material has always been a key aspect of our brand. Not only are the courses designed by industry experts, they are also presented in a user-friendly online platform that allows our students to access them whenever and wherever it's most convenient. We believe that our rebranded, redesigned website gives our students a stronger online learning experience and better enables them to advance their career."

About NITA

NITA is a national provider of state- and board-approved online state prep exams, pre-licensing, continuing education, and professional development courses for Private Investigators and Security Professionals. Drawing on more than 50 years of combined investigative and business experience, the NITA team combines high-quality instruction and personalized support to deliver an educational experience that equips every student with the knowledge and information they need to build a successful career.

